By the spring of 1944, the average American no longer felt that the issue was "if" the Allies would defeat Germany and Japan, but "when." Gallup polls indicated that even the most pessimistic U.S. citizens believed the war would end in Europe and in the Pacific by at least 1946, while the majority correctly foresaw an earlier cessation of hostilities. Both Hitler and Tojo were already giving speeches to their fellow countrymen with desperate sounding undertones, addresses in which they exhorted them to persevere through hardships and to gladly face death for the nation.
While the ultimate outcome of the great global conflict seemed fairly certain during the Easter season of 1944, the road to Allied victory was still, sadly, to be filled with much death and destruction. In less than two months, American, British and Canadian soldiers would storm the beaches of the Normandy region of France, and D-Day would become a household word. Just over a year remained before Nazi Germany would surrender unconditionally, about 16 months until the Japanese would likewise capitulate.
On the home front
Back at home, the U.S. was experiencing the first wartime presidential election year since Democrat George McClellan had opposed Republican Abraham Lincoln in 1864, during the Civil War. With the need for increasing numbers of servicemen, selective service regulations were expanded to allow more young fathers to be drafted. By mid-1944, there were over 11 million American men in uniform. Some 18 to 20 million families would plant victory gardens that summer, all across the country, producing 40 percent of the nation's vegetables. In this third full year of war, U.S. citizens were definitely becoming more weary of what was happening to them and their families -- death, injury, separation, rationing, shortages and overall disruption of their way of life. But, they were also more determined than ever to see this just conflict through to a victorious end.
Easter Sunday in 1944 fell on April 9. Despite the ongoing demands and dangers faced on battlefields spanning the globe, in warships plying two vast oceans, and in tens of thousands of aircraft filling the skies, American servicemen and women still found ways to pull away from the fray and remember the death and resurrection of Christ.
On the battlefields
Under murderous German fire on the beachhead near Anzio, Italy, U.S. Army soldiers crawled out of their foxholes for an early morning Easter worship service. Interestingly, through the use of amplifiers, nearby German troops could hear the Anzio service as well. Further north, in England, at a place called Alconury Station, members of the 482nd Bombardment Group, part of the U.S. 8th Air Force, gathered to also celebrate Christ's victory over death. The service bulletin that they used contained the moving words of praise, "We, Lord, with faithful heart and cheerful voice, on this Thy Resurrection Day rejoice."
Near Essex, England, members of the U.S. 9th Air Force hosted an Easter Sunday tea party for local children, many of whom were war orphans or evacuees from heavily bombed cities. The American airmen shared cake and canned fruit with the youngsters, while also thrilling them with rides in big Army trucks.
Over in Northern Ireland, members of the U.S. 5th Infantry Division, led by Chaplain Clarence Golisch, gathered in Newcastle Presbyterian Church to rejoice together in the glorious reality of the risen Savior. Meanwhile, out in the Atlantic, sailors onboard the U.S. Coast Guard ship DUANE, a convoy escort, gathered at sunrise on the bow of their ship. As they sailed in an eastward direction, into the rising sun, a cross was erected in the forward most part of the ship and an Easter sunrise service held.
Back in Sweetwater, Texas, at Avenger Field, a huge contingent of Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) came together for an early morning service. Some of them had formed a choir and put in hours of prior practice. Their powerful rendition of the "Alleluia Chorus" from Handel's Messiah was a special blessing to all who attended.
On the other side of the world, in the steamy jungles of Bougainville, a large island located in the northern part of the Solomon Islands chain, battle weary American soldiers and Marines assembled and worshiped together near a little tent chapel with a cross affixed to it.
A striking contrast
While Nazi propagandists were carefully and arrogantly proclaiming a secularized, non-Christian perversion of the Easter message, to stir up feelings of German racial superiority, American GIs were finding respite from the terrors of war, as they gathered together around the world to worship the risen Prince of Peace. While the Nazis were systematically carrying out the murder of some 15 million "undesirables" across Europe, including 6 million Jews, Americans, and their allies, were fighting and dying to liberate these oppressed peoples.
As we reflect upon and honor the risen Christ this Easter Sunday, let us remember those who also worshiped Him, on dangerous seas and not far from their foxholes ... 75 years ago.