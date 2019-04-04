We are living, right now, in the 75th anniversary years of World War II. My purpose in writing these biweekly articles is to encourage readers to remember, in a chronological fashion, America's contributions in the titanic, world-changing struggle which was the Second World War. Seventy-five years ago this week, U.S. and British forces were slowly pushing tough German defenders northward in the protracted battle for Italy. Russian forces were painstakingly driving huge German armies out of their homeland in bloody combat along the dreaded Eastern Front.
U.S. Marines and naval forces were continuing to dislodge Japanese garrisons from their island strongholds across the Central Pacific, moving ever so deliberately toward Japan itself. This island hopping campaign was proving very costly, but highly effective. Back in Europe, U.S. and British bomber commands continued to pummel Nazi targets on the continent, in preparation for the upcoming D-Day invasion at Normandy, France, just two months away.
It is hard to imagine any episode in all of human history, outside the life and ministry of Christ, that has had more written about it than World War II. My bookshelves are filled with volumes on the great conflict, many of which I am still looking forward to actually reading. What I would like to do in this article is to recommend, from among those books I have already read, my top 12 books on the war. Several of these have flown underneath the radar, never making it to any bestseller list. They are, nevertheless, in my opinion, all gems. Here goes!
Recommended reading
From a host of single volume overviews of the war, some massive in scope, I recommend an older title. "The Story of the Second World War" was first published in 1945, the year the war ended. While I read the original edition of the eminent historian Henry Steele Commager's work, Professor Donald J. Miller has recently updated and expanded this old classic. Filled with first-hand accounts written by those involved in and reflecting on the conflict, along with Commager's excellent commentary, I highly recommend it.
Many have read "Unbroken," Laura Hillenbrand's gripping story of Army Air Corps bombardier Louie Zamperini's survival at sea and in brutal Japanese POW camps. All Americans need to read it. It is ultimately a story of redemption, which will leave all but the most cold-hearted readers deeply moved.
Corrie ten Boom's "The Hiding Place" tells the amazing story of how God enabled two spinster sisters and their elderly father to hide, and then help to safety, scores of Jews in Nazi-occupied Holland. My wife and I had the incredible privilege of visiting the preserved ten Boom home in Harlem, during a recent visit to the Netherlands. The highlight of the day was when we were allowed to actually enter, through a hidden door at floor level, the secret hiding place where so many Jews had fled for refuge, ultimately escaping the Holocaust.
"One Christmas in Washington," by David Bercuson and Holger Herwig, tells of how Winston Churchill secretly, and dangerously, traveled to America just after Pearl Harbor in December of 1941. His heartwarming Christmas message to the American people and his stirring address before a joint session of Congress both took place while he was forging a historic friendship with President Franklin Roosevelt. Churchill's presence and words stirred the American people during dark, uncertain days.
If you haven't heard of the North Platte (Nebraska) Canteen and how much it meant to millions of young Americans heading off to war in far away places, you've got to read "Once Upon a Town" by Bob Greene. A moving story about the extraordinary efforts of ordinary citizens, it is largely forgotten today. It will encourage and inspire you in these days of national division.
John Toland's "But Not in Shame: The Six Months After Pearl Harbor" chronicles, in riveting detail, disastrous events in the early days of America's unpreparedness, such as the Bataan Death March in the Philippines. It culminates in early June of 1942, with the U.S. Navy's overwhelmingly miraculous victory over the Japanese Imperial Fleet in the legendary Battle of Midway.
"The Story of Dr. Wassell," a non-fiction account written by noted novelist James Hilton, tells the unbelievable story of a U.S. Navy doctor's determined, single-handed efforts to save wounded sailors left behind on the island of Java, as Japanese troops pour in to occupy the Dutch East Indies.
Although known primarily as the author of "Forrest Gump," Winston Groom also penned the book "1942," a very well written narrative that tells the story of America's first full year at war in a highly interesting and readable manner. You won't be disappointed with it.
Popular historian Walter Lord shares the incredible tale of the coast watchers from Australia and New Zealand in his book "Lonely Vigil." These men, facing death daily, hid out in the dense, Japanese-occupied jungles of the Solomon Islands, transmitting timely messages about enemy movement of ships, aircraft, and troops. U.S. Admiral William "Bull" Halsey later said, "The coast watchers saved Guadalcanal, and Guadalcanal saved the Pacific."
Stephen Ambrose's "The Wild Blue" focuses on the eminently dangerous life of a U.S. bomber crew flying missions over Europe. Interestingly, it highlights a crew led by a young South Dakotan pilot named George McGovern. McGovern would later become a U.S. Senator, presidential candidate, and ardent peace advocate.
James Hornfischer's "Ship of Ghosts" is a haunting account of the virtually complete destruction of the U.S. Asiatic Fleet during the early days of the war, culminating in the sinking of its flagship, the cruiser USS Houston. Most of Houston's surviving crew members, with their fate unknown to families back home, spent the rest of the war slaving in Japanese POW camps in Burma. These were the same camps later immortalized in the epic film "The Bridge on the River Kwai."
"In Harm's Way," written by Doug Stanton, tells the story of the cruiser USS Indianapolis during the last days of the war. After secretly delivering, to the island of Tinian, one of the two atomic bombs to be dropped on Japan, it is torpedoed and sunk by a Japanese submarine. Stanton's account of the survivors' ordeal in shark-infected waters is both chilling and inspiring. I wept as I finished this book.
Finding these treasures
All of these books are currently available for purchase, some, however, only as used books. I actually prefer to buy good used books, often finding like new treasures for pennies on the dollar. Check out eBay Amazon, and abebooks.com. Used books on Amazon, though listed somewhat inconspicuously, can be located by scrolling down just a bit underneath the new listing. Obviously, you may also find some of these titles at the local library.
War is certainly horrific, and ought never to be exalted or glorified, in and of itself. But, sometimes there are just causes that demand it. World War II clearly represented such a just cause. Its stories are so often moving and inspiring. Why not find and read one of these books, and remember the sacrifices made for our generation by millions of Americans ... 75 years ago.