John McEuen started off as a teenager working a part-time job. Now, he has traveled the world, touring and performing his songs for thousands of his fans. and he’s coming to perform in Calhoun this week.
McEuen, who started off his performance career as a high school student working at Disneyland’s Magic Shop, said he discovered at a young age that he loved being making people laugh. and through his brief career as a magician, doing tricks and performing, he knew that he wanted to make a life out of being on stage.
Later, after discovering influential bands and attending a few bluegrass concerts, he decided not only to pursue show business in general, but to specialize in playing music.
“I intended for my music to take me as far as it has, I just wasn’t sure it would,” McEuen said. “I intended to be in show business and travel and play and see as many parts of the world as I could while doing it.”
At 21, McEuen had started the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band — an American country rock band that quickly rose to fame — and was “living the dream.” The band was the first American musical group to sing in the Soviet Union, and over the past decades, McEuen has played with the likes of Bob Dylan, John Denver and Johnny Cash.
And it all started with a job in his hometown, where he became friends with comedian and singer Steve Martin.
History
Through his high school job at Disneyland, he met Martin, and the two of them became friends, working together, learning to play instruments and reciting the famous poem by Stephen Vincent Benet, “The Mountain Whippoorwill.”
McEuen would play the banjo and Martin would recite the poem, which was inspired by the Gordon County area, according to McEuen. and though Martin claims McEuen taught him to play banjo, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band founder said Martin was catching on just fine on his own.
“I think I was drawn to music by the notes that were fun to play,” McEuen said, explaining how specific bands had inspired him to learn to play. “(The Dillards) opened a door for me. After their concert, bluegrass came into my life.”
McEuen helped Martin produce an album, attended the first play Martin ever wrote and supported his friend through his pursuits.
And while McEuen was traveling down the path of music and Martin became well-known in the comedy world, the two still remain close today. But McEuen attributes the start of his music career to the time when his life overlapped with Martin’s.
Career
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is most known for their 1972 album, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” and though McEuen left the band in 1986 to pursue a solo career, is singing career was far from over.
Since the formation of the musical group in 1966, McEuen has been able to tour the world, perform in several countries and made a successful career out of playing his music, both in the band and as a solo artist.
He has performed with some of the world’s most popular singers and yet still aims to give his fans and audiences an experience to remember.
“Although I’ve met (Bob Dylan) several times and been backstage with him, I don’t think he has any clue of what I do,” McEuen said, laughing as he recalled prior encounters with Dylan. “He’s in Bob’s world, which is fine.”
He never thought he would perform with Johnny Cash, but that opportunity did end up presenting itself, and McEuen said Cash was a “great guy to sing with.” McEuen also said he met John Denver when he was John Deutschendorf, before he changed his name.
And even though he’s been able to perform with such outstanding figures, he says audience members are what make or break a concert. He said he’s been to every state and several countries to perform, but the dynamic of each show is completely dependent on the fans in his opinion.
“You can be on a flatbed truck in the middle of a field, but if it’s a good audience, it doesn’t matter where you are,” McEuen said. “It’s what you tell them and where you take them that counts.”
McEuen tries to incorporate personal stories and experiences into his music, attempting to take audience members away from whatever might be troubling them in their daily lives. He likes to give his fans a night to remember.
He doesn’t work for a living, he plays, according to McEuen, and he always looks forward to playing for his fans, hoping that they have almost as much fun as he does during his shows.
And though he’s been on the road for decades, McEuen is still trying to put out new music and is currently working on writing his second book. He doesn’t see an end to his performing career approaching anytime soon.
Calhoun concert
McEuen will be performing in Calhoun as a part of the Harris Arts Center’s 13th Annual Georgia String Band Festival and the Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention, with his concert kicking off weekend festivities.
He said though he’s been to Chattanooga and Atlanta, he just hasn’t made it to Calhoun yet. and he’s excited to see a new corner of the world.
“Out of all the places I’ve played over the years, I’m really looking forward to this show in Calhoun,” McEuen said. “I’ve played all the states and so many places over the years, and playing a small town is more important in some ways than playing Pittsburgh or New York City. I might be the only concert these people see this year so it better be good.”
The singer said he always feels like the most important show in the country that night is the one he’s doing, saying “any show you do could be your last one, so it better be a good one.”
McEuen will perform Friday, at 7 p.m. at the Ratner Theatre, 212 S. Wall St., and will be joined by special guest and ex-NGDB member, John Cable.
Tickets for McEuen’s concert are $20, and seating is limited. For more information on the concert or other activities included in the String Band Festival, call the Harris Arts Center at 706-629-2599.