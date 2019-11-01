Workers were busy the afternoon of Nov. 1 digging up Gilbert-Stephenson Playground and installing storm water drainage pipes in preparation for new play equipment, building on work they began Sept. 4.
A sign posted at the playground tells people the project should be finished sometime in January 2020. The park is not off-limits to the public – most days people can be seen walking and jogging along the multi-purpose trail not far from construction, but the public is being asked to remain outside designated construction areas.
When the project is finished, the playground will boast modern swings for babies, toddlers and children, slides, ramps, climbing bars, and handicap accessible play equipment, all in bright, kid-friendly colors.