Multitalented artist Russell Cook is the newest artist to display in the galleries at the Harris Arts Center. The “Russell Cook Art Show” will hang in the galleries at the Harris Arts Center until June 7.
There is no charge for the public to view the artwork. The arts center is open Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Friday, 10 a.m.‒2 p.m.
Russell Cook is a visual artist and musician. Trained as a painter, he holds a MFA from Georgia State University and a BFA from the University of Georgia. His work includes collage, sculpture, songwriting, performance, and collaborations in film and theater. He has shared the stage with a range of musical artists, including Del McCoury, the Avett Brothers, the Carolina Chocolate Drops and Old Crow Medicine Show.
Cook has recorded six albums with his wife, Cameron, as the Little Country Giants, including recording with Stranger Malone (Guinness world record holder for longest recording career), and was part of the original ensemble cast for a Stephen King/John Mellencamp musical.
Currently, he is exploring new sounds as Russell Cook and the Sweet Teeth, a two-guitar and drums juke-joint style trio with over 100 years of collective experience playing and singing for a crowd. His award-winning painting, collages and sculptures have been shown at galleries and festivals across the United States. He spends most days as associate professor of art at Georgia Highlands College.
The public is invited to meet the artist and tour the galleries at the opening reception on Sunday, from 3-4:30 p.m. Harris Arts Center is located at 212 S. Wall St. in Calhoun. For more information, contact the center at 706-629-2599.