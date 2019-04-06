A Rome woman was arrested Friday and charged with allowing a wanted felon to stay at her house, smoking meth with children present in her house and nine counts of failing to appear.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Heather Nicole Ramos, 33, of 126 McHenry Drive, allowed Glenn Hamilton to have access to her house after being advised he had outstanding felony warrants. Ramos also told police she smokes methamphetamine in her house while children were present.
Ramos is charged with felony hindering apprehension of a criminal, cruelty to children in the second degree and nine misdemeanor counts of failing to appear.
Report: Woman left buffet without paying, also had meth
A Silver Creek woman reportedly took $54 worth of food at an East Rome restaurant and left without paying.
According to jail reports:
Tiffany Leann Baker, 34, of 549 Donahoo Road, had meth and a meth pipe in her possession after she left Chef Chen Buffet without paying for her food.
Baker is charged with felony possession of meth, misdemeanor theft by taking and possession of a drug-related object.
Pair charged with meth possession
A Silver Creek man and woman were arrested Friday and charged with drug possession with the man facing an additional charge for reportedly giving a false name.
According to jail reports:
Robert Lincoln Keene Jr., 39, of 1048 Pleasant Hope Road, told police his name was John Paul and that he had meth and a meth pipe in his immediate possession.
Keene is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and giving a false name to law enforcement.
Magan Nichole Sharpe, 29, of 22 Timberwood Drive, is also charged with felony methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of a drug related object after police found both in the immediate area.
Man charged with drug and firearm possession
A Rome man was arrested and charged with having more than an ounce of marijuana as well as having two firearms close by.
According to jail reports:
Olajuwon Lokoi Harris, 25, 119 Hosea St., was found to be in possession of two bags of suspected marijuana which was believed to be more than an ounce. He was also found with digital scales and two firearms within his reach.
Harris is charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of a firearm during a crime.
John Popham, staff writer