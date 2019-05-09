Two Rome women were arrested Wednesday and charged with reportedly assaulting individuals at 104 Cherry St. on Monday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jadae Amya Shynice Lee, 18, of 7 Echota Circle, threatened to take the victim’s life and pointed a gun at their chest. Lee pulled the trigger, however the gun she was using jammed.
Jiniya Jada Gyteia Trammell, 18, of 55 Fred Kelley Road, pointed her gun at several people threatening to kill them all. Both are charged with felony aggravated assault.
Report: Man attempted to smuggle items into Floyd prison
The final individual reportedly involved with trying to give an inmate prohibited items to take back to Floyd County Prison was arrested in Florida on Wednesday and transported to Floyd County Jail.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony Charles Gates, 52, of 10159 Commons Way, Jonesboro, conspired with Toddia Hollis and Warithah Jallah Allah to give Toddrick Hollis, an inmate at the Floyd County Prison, contraband while he was on work detail at the Public Animal Welfare Services.
Gates was the one who took the items to the PAWS facility.
Gates is charged with felony conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act and giving an inmate prohibited items.
The items included 31 balls of tobacco, over 6 ounces of marijuana rolled into 10 balls, a case of Corona beer, a pair of sunglasses, 35 photographs of women in various clothing, a cellphone and 40 cigarillos.
Toddia Hollis and Allah turned themselves in during September and October of 2018.
Report: Teen turned in forged community service documents
A Rome teen turned herself in to the Floyd County jail Wednesday after an outstanding warrant stated she turned in fake community service documents in March.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Savannah Lynn Frost, 17, of 581 Davis Loop Road, turned in paperwork with forged signatures that said she had completed community service work she never did.
Frost is charged with felony first-degree forgery.
Man charged with drugs and failure to maintain lane
A Rome man was arrested at Shorter Avenue and Holmes Avenue for reportedly having a bag of methamphetamine in his car and for not staying in his lane.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rock Anthony Gaylor, 61, of 235 Black’s Bluff Road, crossed the yellow and white solid lines in his vehicle. He was also found with meth.
Gaylor is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor failure to maintain a lane.
John Popham, staff writer