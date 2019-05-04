An Alabama woman who eluded police for close to two hours and caused a major disruption of field day events at Cave Spring Elementary School on Friday faces a litany of charges after finally being captured.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kayla Laray Wright, 51, of 11380 County Road 59, Centre, Alabama, faces a slew of charges in the wake of an incident that resulted in both the Cave Spring Elementary School and Georgia School for the Deaf campuses in Cave Spring being put on lockdown for a while Friday.
Wright was being questioned during an investigative stop by police in Cave Spring around 11:15 a.m. Friday when she put her vehicle into reverse and then attempted to move forward in a attempt to flee from two officers.
During the process, she struck the Dollar General building and a police cruiser. Once her vehicle was disabled, Wright fled on foot and avoided a small army of officers who responded to the scene, causing the schools to be locked down.
The woman stole a shirt off a clothes line and put it over her own in an attempt to avoid custody, but was ultimately captured around 1:30 p.m. hiding in some bushes at a home on Rome Road.
Wright, who was wanted on a couple of warrants out of Cherokee County, Alabama, was charged with a felony for being a fugitive from justice, two counts of felony obstruction of law enforcement officers, two counts of aggravated assault of police officers, one count of interference with government property and one count of criminal damage to property. She also faces multiple traffic-related misdemeanors.
Ala. man arrested on kidnapping charge
An Alabama man was apprehended at a Rome motel Friday was charged with kidnapping a woman during the test drive of an automobile.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gary Jody Childers, 43, of 1922 County Road 822, Collinsville, Alabama, refused to allow a woman the means to return from a test drive.
When police took Childers into custody at a motel on Dean Avenue on Friday, they recovered an amount of methamphetamine that was larger than what would be considered for personal use.
Officers also recovered a Smith & Wesson firearm during the arrest.
Childers is charged with felonies for kidnapping, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Report: 2 found at tent in East Rome with drugsA Rome man and woman are accused of entering a tent on property in East Rome equipped with a load of drugs and drug-related materials.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Desmond Lee Whipple Sr., 35, of 5000 Hull St. and Julia Krieger, 23, of 131 Dodd Blvd. were arrested by sheriff’s deputies on East 20th Street where they had entered a tent on property in the 300 block. Officers recovered quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, over 100 syringes and a set of digital scales. Both were charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and criminal trespass.
Rome man charged with kidnapping
A Rome man faces multiple charges after allegedly dragging a woman across a yard and held her against her will in a room inside a home.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher David Ridings, 30, of 11 Judson Drive, was arrested by Floyd County Police Friday afternoon and charged with felonies for kidnapping and false imprisonment along with misdemeanors for disorderly conduct and battery. After dragging the woman into the home, Ridings alleged beat her to the point that police say they saw visible marks on the victim’s neck.
Man accused of choking woman while holding her against her willA Rome man is alleged to have held a woman against her will late Friday night and choking her during a physical altercation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gary Lynn Doegg, 59, of 50 Mountain Chase Road, committed the offenses Friday night between 9 and 10 p.m. While detaining her against her will, Doegg reportedly choked her about the throat leaving visible marks and the victim with a raspy voice.
Doegg is charged with felonies for false imprisonment and aggravated assault.
Doug Walker, associate editor