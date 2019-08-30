A Floyd County woman is charged with two felony counts of serious injury by vehicle and one count of reckless driving as a result of an incident Wednesday afternoon on Maple Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Leeali Cheyenne Morgan, 21 of 312 Garden Ave., Lindale was responsible for a wreck on Maple Road about a quarter of a mile north of of West Mahan Street on Wednesday.
A fact sheet alleges that one person suffered a disfiguring injury to the left side of his face while a warrant against Morgan states that a woman suffered serious injuries to her leg, foot and pelvis.
Rome woman arrested with ecstasy, Xanax
A traffic stop by Floyd County Police has resulted in a felony drug arrest involving Xanax and ecstasy pills.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shelby Brooke Thrash, 24, of 11 Willingham St., was stopped on Dean Street Thursday afternoon. Police found an undisclosed number of Xanax and ecstasy pills in her purse.
Thrash is charged with felony possession of both Schedule I and Schedule IV controlled substances and a misdemeanor for possession of drugs not in an original container.
Aragon man arrested following threats to stab, shoot woman
An Aragon resident has been jailed on a felony terroristic threats and acts charge for a series of threats allegedly made on Aug. 18.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeremy Chad Shaw, 43, of 74 Cashtown Road, Aragon, told a woman during an incident on East Woodbine Avenue that if he had a knife he would have slit her throat. He also said if he saw her out on the street he would shoot her.
Man faces charges of serious injury by vehicle in Black's Bluff Road wreck
Police say a Rome man who was the driver in a Thursday wreck on Blacks Bluff Road is being charged due to him reportedly being under the influence of alcohol when the wreck occurred.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Josh McVaney, 24, of Rome, was driving his 1991 GMC Sonoma eastbound on Black’s Bluff Road, McVaney lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a tree.
Montavious Rowland, 23, of Cave Spring, a passenger in the truck, suffered a shattered pelvis and compound fractures of his legs and right arm.
After surveying the crime scene police found several opened and fresh beer cans with a strong alcohol smell coming from McVaney. The driver admitted to drinking earlier that day to law enforcement.
McVaney is charged with felony serious injury by vehicle and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and driving on an expired license.