A Polk County woman was arrested for homicide by vehicle following a wreck at East 12th Street and East Second Avenue in Rome early Saturday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brittney Lee Rosetti, 28, of 451 Springdale Road, Rockmart, was headed south on Second Avenue and ran a stop sign at the intersection around 1:45 Saturday morning and T-boned a vehicle traveling west on East 12th Street.
Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor said a passenger in the vehicle on East 12th, Douglas Wayne Cooper, 62, Rome, took the brunt of the impact and died in surgery at Floyd Medical Center around 3:45 a.m. Saturday.
Rome police investigated the wreck and determined that Rosetti was driving under the influence of alcohol.
Rosetti has also been charged with driving under the influence and running a stop sign.
No one else suffered serious injuries as a result of the wreck
Woman charged with drug felonies
A Rome woman faces multiple charges in the wake of her arrest Friday night.
Elizabeth Ann Newberry, 39, of 2518 Maple Road, was arrested by Floyd County Police on warrants which allege she had a quantity of hydrocodone, a felony, and oxycodone, a misdemeanor, on her when she was stopped for a traffic violation on Maple Road on June 4.
She was also charged with a felony for crossing the guard line at the jail when she dropped an undisclosed pill on the floor inside the jail while being booked.
Newberry was also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drugs not in an original container
Sex offender fails to comply with registry
A Rome man faces charges after failing to register as a sex offender as required by law.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Morris William Parker, 39, of 20 Chateau Drive turned himself in at the Floyd County Jail Friday night.
Woman accused of cruelty to children
A Rome woman has been arrested on a warrant alleging that she struck a child causing excessive pain and injury during an incident June 4.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Truvenia Clarese Campbell, 30, of 100 Porter St., was arrested by Rome police Friday night on Hardy Avenue charged with cruelty to children in the first degree and battery.
Authorities allege that Campbell used a golf club to batter the child.
Research into gang activity leads to firearms arrest
Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies doing intelligence on gang activity ran across a man known to have gang connections Friday night and found a weapon on the man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Daniel Jacory Williams, 27, of 155 E. 13th St., was arrested Friday at Crane Street and East 13th Street and charged with a felony for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a misdemeanor for carrying a concealed weapon without a license.
The deputies recovered a Taurus 9 mm gun in his pants pocket.
