A Rome woman facing a slate of drug charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine, was in jail Monday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Penny Ann Brock, 55, of 2531 Shorter Ave., Lot 58, was arrested Monday on warrants taken out by the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force after an Aug. 8 search warrant turned up more than an ounce of meth, glass smoking pipes, gabapentin and cyclobenzaprine pills and a semi-automatic pistol.
She also is accused of throwing bags of meth out of a moving vehicle on Aug. 10 while avoiding officers during a traffic stop.
Brock is charged with the felonies trafficking meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and tampering with evidence.
She’s also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of drug-related objects, possession of dangerous drugs and abandonment of dangerous drugs.
Report: Contractor took money and didn’t do the work
A Cartersville man accused of failing to do home repairs he was paid for was in jail without bond Monday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jonathan Bernard Kornegay, 56, of 4 Brookside Court in Cartersville, took $2,000 on March 29 as a down payment for home improvements and didn’t do the work.
Kornegay is charged with felony conversion of payments for real property improvements.
Diane Wagner, staff writer
Rome man facing aggravated assault, battery charges
A Rome man accused of throwing a woman up against a wall in an incident at his home was released from jail Monday on bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Walker Epps, 29, of 29 Jones Bend Road, threw the woman up against a wall Sunday and held her by her throat. He also hit her in the nose with his forearm.
Epps is charged with felony aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
Rome man charged with aggravated stalking
A Camp Street man was arrested early Monday morning for reportedly walking down Reservoir Street and making threatening phone calls.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jamal Tyrone Harper, 32, of 308 Camp St., violated a temporary protection order by making a phone call and saying “I know y’all called the police.”
Harper is charged with felony aggravated stalking and was being held Monday night without bond.
Report: man involved in altercation wanted in another state
A Rome man was arrested at his house Sunday morning after he was found with an active warrant in another state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Richard Jody Trapp, 48, of 725 Mays Bridge Road, is facing a felony fugitive from justice charge after police learned he is wanted in another state.
John Popham, staff writer