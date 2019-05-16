A Rome woman turned herself in to the Floyd County jail Thursday morning to face charges of reportedly forcing her way into a residence where she stole cash.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Leslie Diane Rose, 24, of 1201 Calhoun Road, took $660 from a house she entered without the owner's permission.
Rose is charged with felony burglary, a second felony burglary charge and misdemeanor theft by taking.
Man charged with aggravated stalking
A man reportedly violated his temporary protective order when he texted the victim multiple times Wednesday evening.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Shirbert Gabriel Stubbs, 32, of 213 Paris Drive, is charged with felony aggravated stalking.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department reports theft from work vehicles
A Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation employee reported to police that an RFPRD New Holland 1725 tractor had the battery cut out.
John Popham, staff writer
Man charged with debit card fraud
A Rome man who found a debit card on Broad Street reportedly opted to use it for his own purposes and now faces multiple felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David Randall Howard, 50, of 2 E. Ninth St., found the card on Broad Street Thursday morning and used it for the purpose of obtaining money, goods or services.
When he was taken into custody near the intersection of Second Avenue and East Eighth Street, police also recovered a small quantity of marijuana.
Howard is charged with felonies for financial transaction card theft and fraud along with a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.
Task Force find meth during investigation in North Rome
Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officers found a quantity of methamphetamine during an investigation in North Rome Thursday morning and took one woman into custody.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kimberly A. Hudspeth, 48, of 224 Watters St., was charged with a felony for possession of an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine at her home around 10:30 Thursday morning.