Kendra Elisa Mccullough, 26, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance when police found her with heroin at Publix on Saturday.
According to reports:
Mccullough, of 641 Valley Road, was at Publix when police arrested her. They found heroin in her right pocket.
When police arrested her, she gave them a false name of Jacklin Leavett. She also gave them a false birthday of July 8, 1994.
Man pulled over for expired tag found to have a warrant in Tennessee
A Rome man was found to have an active warrant in Tennessee after he was pulled over by Rome City Police on Saturday.
According to police:
Rome City Police stopped Tyrone Holloway of 525 West 13th Street, Apt. 303 when they saw a tag number that was expired in April.
Police stopped him at 703 S. Broad Street. When police ran the plate, police found that his driver's license was suspended and that he had an active warrant in Tennessee.
Holloway admitted to knowing about the tag's expiration, and that he had been pulled over before for the tag.
After police contacted Hamilton County police in Tennessee, they said they wanted him extradited.