Woman charged with cursing police, hurting jail officer
A Rome woman who allegedly unleashed a string of profanities at police in front of a child is facing a felony charge after a subsequent incident that injured a jail officer.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Milinda Jo Gowens, 50, of 17 Thomas Road, was arrested at her residence around 2:30 p.m. Monday. She is accused of cursing officers loudly in front of the child and others in the neighborhood.
After initially being arrested on a disorderly conduct misdemeanor, she jerked away from jail personnel, causing a handcuff to sling around and strike a jailer. The act resulted in an injury to the jail officer and a felony obstruction charge.
Doug Walker, associate editor
2 arrested on meth possession charges
A Rome man and an Alabama woman arrested on methamphetamine possession charges were in jail Monday without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mary Butts, 37, of 499 Keener Drive, in Alabama, and Jeffery Dewayne Redden, 44, of 191 Wade St., were arrested Sunday on North Broad Street after police discovered Butts had an active warrant in Cherokee County for a probation violation.
Police searched the vehicle the two were in and found a glass pipe with residue, a clear plastic tube with a "white crystal substance" and a grinder with residue.
Both are charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Report: Women tried to break into residence
Two women are facing felony charges after attempting to break into a residence, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nucoma Leaeann Shelnutt, 35, and Maygan Dawn Little, 24, of 1 Lester Lane, attempted to break into the residence early on Monday.
The two went back to the residence later and threatened to break a window to gain entry. Both told the resident, "I'm going to kill you."
The two are each charged with the felonies making terroristic threats, conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal attempt to commit a felony. Their bonds were set at $11,200.
Rome woman arrested on meth possession charges
Police charged a woman with drug possession after they reportedly found suspected methamphetamine in a black makeup bag in her purse.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kylin Denise Williams, 25, of 264 Weathington Road is charged with violating her probation and meth possession.
Williams remained in the Floyd County Jail Monday without bond.