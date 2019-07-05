An East Ridge, Tenn. woman is behind bars in Catoosa County after being arrested on drug charges while loitering in the parking lot of a Rossville flea market, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Britney Nicole Shaffner, 22, of 3410 Land Street in East Ridge, Tenn., was arrested June 30 on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
Shaffner remains in Catoosa County jail with bond set at $7,500.
The incident occurred at the I-75 Flea Market off Direct Connection Drive in Rossville just after 11 p.m. when Shaffner and a male suspect were parked outside the business well after hours.
After identifying both suspects, Cpl. Marvin Thompson says he was given permission to search both vehicles, at which time he found drugs among Shaffner’s belongings, reports show.
In a pink back, Thompson found a smoking pipe with white residue on it, as well as a bag containing meth.
Shaffner claimed the only thing in the vehicle that didn’t belong to her was the bag containing the drugs.
“She stated the bag belonged to an unknown female who she gave a ride to earlier, but she did not know her name,” Cpl. Thompson said.
Shaffner was placed under arrest while the male subject was released from the scene.