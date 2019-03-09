An Alabama woman was recently arrested in Catoosa County for possession of marijuana oil after being pulled over for a faulty tag light, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Amy Renee Carroll, 36, of Pisgah, Ala., was arrested March 1 on charges of possession of unlawful possession of THC oil, and driving while license suspended.
Carroll has been released from jail on a $5,000 bond.
Carroll’s run-in with law enforcement occurred just after 4 a.m. on March 1 along Cloud Springs Road.
Deputy Jonathan Viar observed the SUV Carroll was driving to have a non-working tag light, and initiated a traffic stop at the Gateway Antique Mall.
During the stop, Carroll admitted that her license was suspended in Alabama, a claim that was confirmed by Catoosa County dispatch.
After Carroll was arrested, Deputy Viar says he found THC oil in the vehicle.
“While completing a vehicle impound report, I noticed two small vials that contained a brown liquid substance believed to be low THC oil,” Viar said.
Georgia law allows certain qualified persons legally possess up to 20 fluid ounces of “low THC oil” if issued a registry card by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Adult sufferers and guardians of people suffering from certain diseases and illnesses are eligible for the registry card through a physician.
House Bill 324 was passed Tuesday, March 5, in Atlanta by the Georgia House allowing the cultivation and harvesting of cannabis and hemp products for the use in producing low THC oil.
The bill will now move on to the Senate.