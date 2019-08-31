A Rome woman faces serious felony charges after allegedly selling methamphetamine to a cooperating witness twice during the first week of August.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Chastity Cher Walters, 43, of 57 Jones Bend Road, turned herself in at the visitation lobby of the Floyd County Jail Friday.
Walters is accused of selling more than an ounce of the drug to the witness Aug. 1 and again Aug. 7 at the same location on Shorter Avenue.
She is charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of possession of meth with the intent to distribute, two counts of sale of meth and two counts of possession of meth, all felonies.
Report: Polk woman arrested with meth, cocaine, heroin
A Polk County woman faces multiple felony drug charges after being taken into custody in the 5600 block of the Alabama Highway.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kaitlyn Brianna Garner, 24, of 466 Browning Road, Rockmart, was arrested by a Floyd County Sheriff's deputy Friday night around 9:30.
Garner was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance for the suspected heroin, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.
Woman accused of motor vehicle theft
A Rome woman is charged with felony motor vehicle theft after pirating a vehicle from another woman.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Natalie Irene Graham, 36, of 9 Ridgewood Road, was taken into custody at a location on Burnett Ferry Road Friday night just after 9 p.m.
The victim had given the vehicle to another woman for a drive. At some point during the that drive, Graham took control of the vehicle and left the original woman at an undisclosed location.
Lindale man charged with aggravated battery
A Floyd County man is charged with felony aggravated battery after hitting a woman in the face with his fist.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony Lee Ely Jr., 38, of 994 Old Cedartown Road, is accused of punching a woman in the face, knocking her teeth loose to the point where, according to the investigating officer, a tooth was rendered useless.
Ely was also charged with a probation violation and a misdemeanor for failure to appear in court to answer to previous charges.