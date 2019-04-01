A Floyd County woman was in jail on a forgery charge Monday, with a bond set at $3,500.
According to Rome Police Department and Floyd County Jail records:
Ellen Marie Castro, 28, of 247 McGrady Road was arrested on a felony forgery charge late Sunday night at McDonald's on Martha Berry Boulevard.
County police were called to the restaurant because Castro had attempted to pay for food with a counterfeit bill. An employee said the man with her had used a fake $100 bill at the store earlier that day and it was still on site.
Both bills "were of such poor likeness to real currency ... that it was immediately obvious to me that this was not a mistake," the officer reported.
Castro said another man gave her the bill when he bought her laptop.
It was unclear from the report why the man with her was not also arrested but police intended to view video from the earlier transaction.
Report: Man stole scrap metal, had blue pill
A Silver Creek man accused of taking scrap metal from a vehicle was in jail without bond Monday on a drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
David Milton Godfrey, 52, of 15 Windy Hill Road SE in Silver Creek, was arrested on a warrant Saturday at his home.
He is accused of taking scrap metal on March 1 from a vehicle at a home on Craton Road. He also had a small blue pill labeled k-9 that police suspect is oxycodone.
Godfrey was being held without bond on a felony charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He's also facing a felony charge of theft by taking from a vehicle and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
2 charged with armed robbery at Cartersville Ameri Mart
Two men accused of robbing the Ameri Mart convenience store in Cartersville were in the Bartow County Jail Monday.
According to Cartersville Police Department spokesman M.E. Bettikofer and Bartow jail records:
Louis Anthony Cotto of 18 Gentry Drive in Cartersville was a part-time employee of the business at 1153 Burnt Hickory Road when he and Latrae Wesley Hall of 82 Wyndham Court in Cartersville robbed it on March 8.
Cotto was arrested later that day on felony charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault with a gun and possession of a firearm during a felony.
An investigation by police, along with members of the Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force and U.S. Marshal Service, led to Hall's arrest last week on the same three felony charges.
Hall's mother, Tanya Teree Hall, who lives with him, was arrested on a felony charge of hindering the apprehension of a criminal and was released on bond.
Diane Wagner, staff writer
Failure to appear warrants lead to drug charge
A Rome woman who was picked up on a failure to appear in court warrant Monday morning now faces a new felony drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kerry Elizabeth Maxwell, 38, of 103 B. East Main Street, was seen by police who knew of the warrant against her at the intersection of East Nineteenth Street and Dean Avenue around 10:20 Monday morning. As the officer was searching her belongings prior to taking her to jail, the officer found a small bag of suspected methamphetamine in her wallet.
Maxwell was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and three misdemeanor failure to appear warrants.