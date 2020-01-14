A Northeast Floyd County woman is charged with multiple drug-related felonies including conspiring to distribute oxycodone.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Loretta Lynn Terhune, 56, of 363 Potts Road was arrested Monday at the intersection of Avenue A and North Fifth Avenue on multiple warrants after a Metro Task Force investigation into the sale of oxycodone at her residence on Jan. 9.
The conspiracy charges date as far back as August of last year and involve drug deals that allegedly occurred at several locations.
A search warrant carried out at Terhune's home Jan. 10 turned up a quantity of methamphetamine, digital scales and glass smoking devices
She is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, sale of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute, sale of controlled substances without FDA approval, two counts of attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and a misdemeanor for possession of drug-related objects.
2 charged with intent to distribute marijuana
A couple of Rome men are accused of planning to sell marijuana after Rome police detected a strong odor of the drug coming from a vehicle in the 400 block of Calhoun Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kavien Jemiah Hicks, 20, of 17 College View Drive and Walter Marquez Kirby, 20, of 2005 Highland Circle were inside the vehicle Monday night with marijuana, digital scales, a large amount of cash and a firearm that was underneath the seat where Kirby had been riding.
Both were both charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
Kirby was additionally charged with a felonies for tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana after crossing the guard line at the jail. When Kirby was patted down inside the jail, jailers found another bag of marijuana on the man.
He was also charged with a misdemeanor for obstruction of officers.
Inmate charged with distributing pot
A former inmate at the Floyd County Prison is charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute for crimes that allegedly occurred back in 2017.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Carl Rogers, 30, of 5521 Bulloch Road in Meigs, Georgia, was returned to Rome from the Smith State Prison to answer to allegations that he was found with 27.5 grams of marijuana, 107 grams of tobacco, five packages of cigars and rolling papers while on a work detail at the Floyd County Animal Control facility on North Avenue in October 2017.
He is charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of items prohibited for an inmate and felony possession of marijuana.