Winning fiddler Ringgold's 1890s Day Jamboree Fiddle Convention Randall Franks Trophy win-ner Tyler Andal, who won the opportunity to compete at the Grand Master Fiddler Championship as part of his Ringgold title, won the Grand Master Traditional Fiddler Championship at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Sept. 1. Andal is the second Randall Franks Trophy winner to win a national title. From left: GMFC celebrity host Randall Franks, GMFC Director Ed Carnes, Andal, and GMFC Director Howard Harris. / GMFC