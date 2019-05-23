The Winner's Club of Calhoun Inc. recently was named the winner of the 2019 BB&T Lighthouse Project Award.
In 2009, BB&T CEO Kelly King challenged all employees at his company to find a way to provide additional support to the community during a particularly difficult economic time. The annual BB&T Lighthouse Project was born and continues to serve as a beacon of light to neighbors in need.
Each year, associates of BB&T at the Ga. 53 branch choose their own project to support, a local nonprofit organization in the community that provides critical services to those in need. This year, associates chose to fund new basketball hoops for The Winner's Club of Calhoun. BB&T became a partner with Shaw Plant 54 to install the new hoops. What a loving, caring community we live in.
BB&T associates have also offered an in-person financial literacy program to help the teen's learn about the basics of banking and budgeting on a one-on-one basis.