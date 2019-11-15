In a Nov. 13 email to Robert Wardlaw, executive director of the Walker County Development Authority, David Roden, one of the founders of the Wilson Road Neighborhood Group (WRNG), expressed his frustration about the lighting situation and safety of Wilson Rd.
Roden says he emailed Wardlaw because he felt it would be a good way to reach Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield with his concerns.
Roden, Sheriff Steve Wilson (WRNG co-founder) and other members of WRNG spearheaded an effort earlier in the year that would have created an enhanced services special tax district in which property owners would have paid a self- imposed tax of around $4 per parcel of property owned per year to maintain, through the Electric Power Board, 33 street lights on Wilson Rd.
While residents were stepping up to assume responsibility for the cost, the county, says Roden, is at least partly responsible for solving the problem it helped create.
“The County allowed commercial businesses to exist but has not provided proper lighting and sidewalks for pedestrians and for kids walking to school in the mornings – 4 schools in our immediate area,” Roden wrote in his email.
“…when the county allows commercial businesses and schools to locate in a residential area the consequences of all the factors must be looked at and accounted for,” Roden wrote. He listed specifics: roads must be able to handle the extra traffic that will result from added businesses, parking should not back into Wilson Rd. to exit a business, lighting should be adequate for safety, water and sewer infrastructure should be able to handle growth, speed limits should be adjusted as necessary and traffic lights added, and sidewalks should be built.
Roden also said in his email that the county had only mowed the roadside on Wilson Rd. once during the year, further reducing visibility. Walker County Public Relations Director Joe Legge said in an email that the county had five mowing machines down for a while and had gotten behind on mowing but was working on catching up. Roden said the second mowing of the year started on Nov. 14, the day after his email.
Roden included in his email stories of people who have come close to hitting someone on Wilson Rd. because lighting was poor and the pedestrians were in the road because it’s the only place to walk or ride a bike.
Erv Allison, a Vietnam Veteran and Army Ranger who lives in the proposed enhanced services special tax district and owns a mobile home park on Glentana St., says he strongly supports the special tax plan and does not believe, as some detractors do, that it would lead to more or higher taxes.
“We had the hospital tax and now it’s gone,” says Allison. “I would be happy to pay $100, $200, even $300 a year to make the road safer. I can’t tell you how close I’ve come to hitting someone on the road. It’s so dark at night and if it’s raining you can’t see anyone.”
Allison says he feels the enhanced services special tax would be a fair way to distribute the cost. “If you had four parcels in the district, that would only cost you $16 a year. We throw away so much money every year on frivolous things. This would be a small amount to make children and everyone else safe.”
Roden says that after WRNG had met all of Whitfield’s requirements to move forward with the special tax district, including holding advertised public meetings, gathering information and gathering signatures of support, the effort was blindsided at a moment Roden thought WRNG would achieve its goal of having lights up and running by the end of October.
On Aug. 1, says Roden, he and WRNG members Sheriff Steve Wilson and Walker County Schools Superintendent Damon Raines, all of whom support the special tax district, as well as several people opposing the plan – Pam Millard, her husband, and her uncle, Forrest Blakemore – met with Commissioner Whitfield and the county attorney to discuss the matter further.
WRNG decided to withdraw its request for an enhanced services special tax district until Millard, Blakemore and others could give their idea to fund the lighting through donations a chance. Roden contacted EPB to see what their terms would be under a donation system. EPB stated that in regard to street lights, they work only with government agencies and municipalities. The money could come from any source, but the contract would have to be with the government of Walker County.
In the email to Wardlaw, Roden asked that the residents who oppose the $4 per year fee be asked to meet the same requirements Whitfield had set in place for WRNG – things like sending mail-outs to the 1095 identified parcel owners in the proposed tax district and conducting two widely-publicized public meetings.
Roden suggested that it was possible that the residents who initially opposed the enhanced services special tax district may not have understood that the proposed ordinance would have been written so that there could never be an increase in the fee.
He said two additional public meetings, sponsored by opponents of the tax-supported lighting plan, might provide an opportunity for Whitfield and others to clarify misunderstandings.
One thing Roden is committed to, he says, is not sitting back and saying “oh well” when lives are at risk. “If there is another way to pay for lighting on this 1.7 miles that is dependable and agreeable to everyone, the county elected leaders, and to the EPB, I think we should continue to look and work for solutions and not let this issue die.”
“We believe there is an answer to any problem if leaders of this community and county want to work to find it,” wrote Roden in his email. “I’m calling on the leaders of our county and community to find those solutions that will make our end of the county better, safer and a place that will attract new residents and businesses and protect those that already live here.”
“I think everyone who drives and/or walks in this area deserves this conversation and solution for the residents now and our kids and grandkids for years to come,” Roden says.
