NASSAU, Bahamas — Buffalo got its first bowl win, and Jaret Patterson put an exclamation point on his record-setting season.

Patterson ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Kyle Vantrease passed for a touchdown and ran for another and Buffalo got its first bowl win in four tries by beating Charlotte 31-9 on Friday in the Bahamas Bowl.

Patterson had 32 carries for the Bulls (8-5), who were winless in three previous bowl appearances. He finished the year with a slew of school single-season records, including 330 carries, 1,799 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.

Antonio Nunn caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Vantrease on the first Buffalo drive to open the scoring, and Vantrease capped a marathon 15-play, 74-yard, eight-and-a-half minute drive by plunging in from the 1-yard line with 3:33 left in the half to push the Bulls’ lead to 14-0.

Patterson scored on a 6-yard run midway through the third quarter to make it 24-0, then sealed the win with a 10-yard TD rush late to cap a 16-play scoring drive.

“He wore us down,” Charlotte coach Will Healy said.

Victor Tucker caught a 51-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass from Chris Reynolds late in the third quarter for Charlotte (7-6), which saw its five-game winning streak snapped. Charlotte was in a bowl game for the first time.

Reynolds completed 15 of 24 passes for 198 yards.

It was also the first coaching appearance in a bowl game for Healy, the former Boyd-Buchanan and University of Richmond quarterback. Healy was a coordinator at Chattanooga before being hired at Austin Peay. After turning around the Governors’ program, he was hired to take over the 49’ers and led them to a bowl game in his first season at the school.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

Recommended for you