*Hunting/Fishing License
Licenses are, “The gift that keeps on giving…” The Wildlife Resources Division uses hunting and fishing license sales to help fulfill its wildlife mission. They generate a huge chunk of Georgia’s federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funding, which is used in a variety of ways, from operating public fishing areas to managing the state’s 1 million-strong deer herd.
*State Park Gift Card
State park gift cards are perfect for anyone who enjoys being outdoors, including golfers, hikers, anglers, campers, and history buffs. This credit-card sized gift fits in a wallet—and a stocking. It may be bought in any denomination starting at $5, and it can be re-loaded for continued use.
*Stainless-steel Straw
Single use plastic is NOT for the birds. If you’re trying to cut down, but paper straws just aren’t cutting it, opt for stainless steel. What makes them so great? They’re durable, dishwasher safe, and fit nicely in a stocking.
*Polarized Sunglasses
Just like you wear sunscreen to protect your skin outdoors, you should take measures to protect your eyes as well. Polarized lenses are a great option for anyone who spends time outdoors, especially when doing high-glare activities around water. Polarized lenses help reduce glare and provide additional clarity and contrast while keeping your eyes protected. They’re the perfect gift for any angler in your family.
*Firestarter
A fire can purify water, cook food, keep you warm, and keep unwanted wildlife at bay. If you’re spending time outdoors, you know that fire is one of your most valuable resources (next to a water supply). Lighters run out of butane, and matches get wet, but these fire starters will always have your back.
*Seaqualizer (Recompression Tool)
“Fish smart” by using a descending device. This tool improves the survival rate of catch and release fish by releasing them at the depth they were caught. It helps reverse the buildup of swim bladder gases that make it difficult for them to swim back down.
*Calls of the Wild CD
Ever wonder what animal was making this sound in your backyard? Wonder no more, with the “Calls of the Wild-Vocalizations of Georgia’s Frogs” CD! Produced by the Wildlife Resources Division’s Wildlife Conservation Section, this CD and accompanying 24-page booklet present the unique calls and life histories of 32 frog and toad species found in Georgia. With more than 20 minutes of mixed-species choruses, you can enjoy the natural background music or to test your frog-identification abilities to your hearts content.
*Tumbler/Reusable Water Bottle
Stay hydrated everywhere you go with a reusable water bottle. Not only does it cut down on single-use plastics, it keeps you hydrated and benefits your wallet. This one-time purchase is well worth the investment.
*Pocket First Aid
Prepare for the unexpected with a pocket first aid kit. These compact, lightweight, and portable kits will have your back during all your outdoor adventures.
*Collector’s Card Upgrade
Make sure your license holds up through the mud, rain, and thick brush. Georgia DNR’s stylish and durable license hard cards are available for only $5. Purchase yours by logging in (or creating) your GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com account. Visit the “Buy A License” portal and you’ll find ‘Durable Hard Cards’ listed under Specialty License.
Visit the Georgia Department of Natural Resources website at gadnr.org for more information.