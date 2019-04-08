One of the buildings at New Echota is an original tavern that once belonged to James Vann. They say it was built between 1802 and 1805, if those walls could talk, the stories would be quite varied I’m sure.
Taverns were much more common before prohibition, Americans of all ethnicities and backgrounds consumed a great deal more alcohol on a daily basis in those days then is common today. The tavern in those days was not just a place to get a drink, it was also a place to catch up on news, gossip and speculation. One could also get a hot meal and a bed for the night, if need be. One could also dream up big plans, it might be worth remembering that the American Revolution started in a tavern.
The taverns of today are not the same sort of thing. Not really. Changes in popular fashion, changes in zoning laws, changes in people and technology have conspired bring to modern society a different relationship to alcohol than existed in former times. Prior to the advent of the labor movement, the 40-hour week and workplace safety laws, work was a lot harder and workdays a lot longer. And a working man needed a drink.
I doubt if a weary drover or teamster would have found “craft beer” in one of Vann’s taverns, or Buffington’s, or Watt’s either for that matter. But he could have found beer, hard cider and whiskey. Together with something to eat, at Vann’s that would probably have included beans and cornbread, as well as some sort of pork or venison. The fancy cocktails of New York and New Orleans would not have been on the menu, just good food and good whiskey.
I have heard it said that the laborers who worked on digging the Erie Canal had a quart of whiskey as part of their daily wages. It is probably hard for people today to understand the ubiquity of alcohol in pre-prohibition American society. It was less so for American Indians due to the influence of missionaries and the presumption among whites that Indians “couldn’t handle” alcohol. Missionaries and racial presumptions aside, there was still plenty of alcohol around.
Prohibition came to the Indian Territory before it came to America as a whole. And it was just as ineffective. Like a lot of laws designed to regulate the private behavior of others, it was pushed by an unholy alliance of self-righteous fanatics and opportunistic hypocrites. We see much of the same today, “leaders” seeking to restrict others private lives while they have no intention of living by the same laws themselves. The politicians, many of them at least, who voted for prohibition were busy ensuring a steady supply of good alcohol for themselves even while the were voting to deny it to everyone else. It has been said, with more than a little validity I think, that prohibition gave us the Great Depression, Organized Crime, and the Income Tax. They call it the law of unintended consequences. One should always be cautious about restricting the liberty of others, lest one lose one’s own liberty in the process.
Reasonable people can disagree on life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. We can, and often do, disagree on a variety of other things as well. Disagreement and discussion are the building blocks of a liberal democracy.
The tavern was, at one time, the focal point of such discussion and disagreement. Many a movement and many a political candidate got their start in a tavern. Wine, beer, hard cider, all good accompaniments for a tavern discussion. As for myself, I prefer whiskey and branch water. I like to think James Vann would agree with me.