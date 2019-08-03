Don't be fooled by the stuff in your septic tank in the backyard: that's only one kind of smelly sludge out there.
Here's a rundown of some of the different types of sludge humans and animals create everyday:
Municipal Wastewater
There's two types of municipal wastewater that becomes a sludge: Class B, which goes through somewhat less processing and Class A, or exceptional sludge that is processed to the point of being nearly completely inert and dried out. That's the stuff that can be used as fertilizer and sold in stores for customers. Class A sludge has some smell, but not that bad.
Class B on the other hand is slightly less processed and wetter, and until recent years was used as fertilizer on land for non-food based crops like hay. The two sludge types are the end result of several generations of bacterial death and is mostly liquid. It falls in the midpoint of the smell range of 10 being the worst.
Manures
Most of the time what you're smelling driving through the country on an evening and catch an awful smell is chicken litter or sludge from other products out of a lagoon.
The byproducts of animals confined to dairies or chicken houses usually is applied right back to farmland in the midst of a rotation months before planting to fertilize the land, and usually not on food crops. This is chicken litter, and cow and swine manure can be processed slightly on site of farms and then directly applied to land in rotation for planting later.
Food and chemical processing
Much like manure, the byproduct of food processing plants is also a smelly mess and environmental regulations require some processing on site before going through a wastewater treatment plant. Companies like Tyson in Cumming utilize open lagoons as an example in their onsite wastewater treatment.
Right in Polk County is another example of pre-treated sludge: chemical processing. GEO Specialty Chemical utilizes their own plant next door to the City of Cedartown's Wastewater Treatment plant to wash out chemicals that are a byproduct of their manufacturing process of specialty and construction-based chemicals at the plant.
Metal processing
Another example of a sludge - one without much of a smell even - is via metal processing. The remains of metal processing like chroming, or in dust collection systems and more get processed out and collected and disposed of in municipal solid waste landfills like Grady Road took in the past, or into special landfills triple-lined and capable of taking in materials that don't need to end up in the groundwater.