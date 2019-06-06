A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about meditation in general, and spoke about its benefits. As I said then, there are different kinds of meditation. The biggest “thing” going right now with meditation, is called mindfulness meditation, and even it can be done in different ways.
But what is mindfulness? Mindfulness is not always about meditation. Mindfulness is about being focused on what you are doing at that moment. Here is an example: if what you are doing is eating an apple, mindful eating would ask that you look at the apple. Feel it in your hand, the texture of the skin and the shape of it. When you bite into it, you hear the crunch … feel the apple juice run down your chin … smell the scent. You chew slowly, savoring the texture and taste of the apple before you swallow it. Then maybe after you swallow, you might enjoy the lingering taste of the apple in your mouth before taking another bite.
Does it take longer to eat the apple that way? Sure it does. However, the enjoyment is increased. Your simple “awareness” of the apple is stronger. The time you savor and enjoy the apple is lengthened. And as mindful eating can apply to any food, by slowing down and savoring the food, you will actually feel “full” earlier in your meal, and will tend to eat less… which is, of course, good for those who wish to lose a bit of weight.
As for meditation, one form of mindfulness meditation works like this: the person sits quietly, focusing solely on the process of breathing: breathing in… feeling the breath entering their body… holding it for a short while… then releasing it slowly… all the while paying close attention to the air entering, how it feels when it passes through their throat and into the lungs, how it feels as they hold it inside, and how the air feels as it leaves their body. This is called “following the breath” and is a form of mindfulness meditation.
But why do it that way? Well, remember “monkey mind” from the previous article on meditation.
Following the breath — focusing one’s attention on the actual process of breathing in, holding it, and then breathing it out again — gives the mind something to do rather than jump to “What am I having for dinner tonight?” or “I wonder what’s playing at the movies this weekend,” or “Wow, I wish I hadn’t messed up that assignment today at school!”
As I said before, the technique of “following the breath” is only one form of mindfulness meditation. Many people have a hard time, at least at first, with sitting still for very long. For them, I often recommend that they try walking meditation.
Walking meditation is another form of mindfulness meditation, and simply put, is where you focus all your attention on walking. That may sound silly, but think for a moment: even if you are out for a walk in the woods, exercising on the treadmill, or simply walking in the mall, what are you thinking about? You may be distracted by the beauty around you in the woods, or by mosquito bites. You may be thinking about how much longer it is before you get in your two miles or about how you are going to the drive-thru for a burger and soda after you leave the gym! In the mall, you may be thinking about whatever it is you are shopping for, or the conversation with your shopping partner. All those things are the opposite of being mindful.
In mindful walking meditation, you pay close attention to the process of walking. You place your front foot carefully… you slowly bring up your back foot and place it. You look at your path and keep your mind on the act of walking: balance, movement, placement. It’s slower, but the purpose of walking meditation is not to get somewhere as quickly as possible—it is to train the mind to focus clearly on the task at hand, by being mindful of it.
In fact, walking meditation often is done on something called a labyrinth—a spiraling pattern drawn on the ground with stones, bricks, etc., where the walker actually ends up being right back where he or she started after completing the labyrinth. The labyrinth walker has not gone anywhere physically, but probably has gone to a calmer, more centered part of their mind by walking that spiral.
Being mindful isn’t as hard as you might think. Even ten to fifteen minutes a day, spent in mindful meditation, can be of benefit to a person mentally, emotionally, and physically. Why not give it a try?