Most of us have experienced conventional medical treatment, where you go to a physician, and the physician asks about your symptoms, usually checking your temperature, blood pressure and weight.
The physician diagnoses the problem based on the information, and recommends a treatment or procedure, perhaps accompanying that with a prescription of some sort. And there’s nothing wrong with any of that.
Normally the conventional medical doctor looks strictly at things going on in your body, because those are things (weight, body temperature, blood pressure) that are most easily observed and measured. Those are numbers, and can be compared to norms for your age, sex and so forth.
But modern medicine is rediscovering what the ancients knew for centuries: the condition and health of the body are affected by the mental and spiritual state of the person. Holistic health means an approach to good health that looks not only the physical state of a person, but also their mental, emotional and spiritual states.
We know, for example, how our emotions and thoughts can affect our bodies. Think about how someone may feel when about to take an important step in their life: a final exam for graduation, propose to their intended spouse, or go into battle for the first time. The body produces adrenaline. The pulse races; the breathing speeds up. Of course, these situations are temporary, but in some cases (a stressful job, being a long-term caregiver, PTSD, etc.) they can continue for months or years.
The spiritual side of things cannot be ignored, either. Research and study have shown that people with vital spiritual lives generally have less depression, lower blood pressure, and tend to live longer, more productive lives. This doesn’t mean that everyone who attends their church or synagogue will live a long, healthy life. Being religious is not always the same as being spiritual. But it does indicate that having a healthy attitude toward God and inner spirituality, can aid in having a happier and longer lifespan.
So, holistic health practice aims at helping each individual not only by looking at the physical aspects of health, but by broadening the focus to include emotions, mental attitudes and spirituality.
Holistic health practice also means looking outside conventional medical treatment, for things that will aid conventional medicine to do its job better and more quickly. For this reason, holistic health practice is sometimes called integrative health practice, because it works alongside conventional medicine, rather than trying to replace it. No responsible holistic health practitioner will tell you to simply abandon your regular physician or ignore his/her advice.
Many conventional physicians are incorporating ideas from holistic health into their patient care. Twenty years ago, a doctor who would have prescribed Prozac for a depressed patient, might now recommend meditation first. Instead of first opting for opioids and other drugs for pain relief, many hospitals and cancer centers are now offering their patients energy therapies such as Reiki or Acupuncture. To many people’s surprise, these therapies are proving to be effective at helping to lessen pain and help with the trauma associated with surgery, childbirth, or other issues. And of course, these therapies are non-addictive and have no side effects, unlike most opioids.
The number of doctors and hospitals who incorporate holistic practices into their arsenal of treatments are increasing. Dr. Mimi Guarneri, cardiologist and founder of the Scripps Center for Integrated Medicine, at one time was performing hundreds of heart operations every year, but has reduced drastically the number of such operations she performs, by using holistic therapies.
Of course, since these treatment methods are new or totally unknown to many people, they are often ignored. For the most part, our attitudes about medicine and health have been formed by how Western medicine operates: you identify the symptom, and generally either find a drug to treat it or use some surgical procedure.
But if you have an ongoing problem, a chronic issue, sometimes you need a new perspective. Think about it in terms of a set of tires on your car.
If you have a blowout, you need quick service to fix that blown out tire. If your tires wear out prematurely, over and over, you could just keep buying new tires and having them put on your car. But why are they wearing out so quickly? Do you need a wheel alignment? Are your tires under-inflated? By asking those questions, you could save yourself much time and money in the long run.
This same sort of thinking applies to your health. For example, if you have a heart attack, you need immediate medical attention! But once you get through that crisis, it’s time to step back and see if you can get to the reason for the heart attack. How’s your diet? How stressed are you? Are you getting enough exercise? These, and others, are holistic health questions you and your physician should ask.