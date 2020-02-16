Lots of rain over the past months have come with winter this year in Polk County, causing the creeks to rise and floodwaters to cover local roadways and pastures alike.
Yet the rain last week caused real problems for local residents, and caused schools to delay openings twice in one week around Cedartown and Rockmart.
Cedartown and Rockmart officials were also forced in recent days to close some streets to accommodate floodwaters rising in Big Cedar and Euharlee creeks.
Specifically in Cedartown, it forced the closure of Big Spring Park as waters from the spring that feeds the city’s water supply were cutoff from the near flood stage Cedar Creek on Thursday.
Yet don’t expect a change anytime soon in the forecast. There might have been a couple of days of chill and sunshine, but the rain is set to return by Tuesday and is likely to continue through Thursday, further saturating already soggy ground across the region.