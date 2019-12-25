West Central Elementary School students and their families were treated to a holiday breakfast before getting to meet and take pictures with Santa Claus.
Waiting by the cafeteria doors to greet them was Mrs. Claus, who chatted with each child about the naughty and nice list, and even told the story of why Santa’s suit is red.
“Because it snows year-round at the North Pole, if Santa wore white, we’d lose him! That’s why his suit is red, so we can see him in all of the snow,” Mrs. Claus explained.
After filling their bellies with treats and sweets, students dressed in their Christmas best awaited their turn to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.
“This year, we wanted to do something that included not only our students, but their families as well,” said teacher Erin Hall. "We had so many people show up, which is incredible!"
Hall said they wanted to be sure all their students had a chance to meet Santa, "and what better way than to have him visit West Central!”