"Now if Christ is proclaimed as raised from the dead, how can some of you say that there is no resurrection of the dead? But if there is no resurrection of the dead, then not even Christ has been raised. And if Christ has not been raised, then our preaching is in vain and your faith is in vain," 1 Corinthians 15:12-14.
Some in the Corinthian church apparently didn’t believe that we would all be resurrected from the dead on the last day. Even though the Old Testament (Job 19:25-26; Daniel 12:1-2), Jesus Himself (John 5:28-29; 6:39-40, 44, 54) and the apostles (Acts 4:1-2; 23:6; 24:15; 1 Thessalonians 4:16-18) all had prophesied about this great event, some Christians in Corinth didn’t believe it. Thus, Paul wanted to correct them in his first recorded letter to Corinth in Scripture. He referred to it as a mystery, something that had not been previously known but now is revealed (cf. Ephesians 3:3-5). As shown above, he linked it to the resurrection of Christ and based the validity of the entire Christian faith upon it.
Our coming back from death on the last day will be done through the power of God (Matthew 22:29; Luke 1:37; 1 Corinthians 6:14; 2 Corinthians 4:14). Everyone will be resurrected (John 5:28-29; Acts 24:15; 1 Corinthians 15:21-22). It will happen when Jesus comes again in the end (John 6:39-40, 44, 54; 1 Corinthians 15:21-26, 52).
This is different from the doctrine of pre-millennialism which teaches separate resurrections (believers at the beginning of the millennium, unbelievers at the end of the millennium; the resurrection of tribulation saints at the end of seven years of tribulation, and the resurrection of millennial saints at the end of the millennium). In reality, the Scriptures teach none of that. The resurrection of believers and unbelievers will occur simultaneously (Daniel 12:2; John 5:28-29; Acts 24:14-15; Revelation 20:11-15). This will take place on the last day (John 6:39-40, 44, 54) rather than several times, several days, several years or a thousand years before the last day.
One thing which Paul taught Corinth which had truly been a mystery beforehand (in the sense that it had never been revealed previously) is what kind of body we will receive when we are resurrected. God inspired the apostle to reveal that our body will be changed in a glorious way. He taught that our current, physical bodies serve as the source from which an incorruptible, immortal body would come on the last day (1 Corinthians 15:35-37). Our physical bodies are now “sown” (an analogy to being buried in death) in corruption, but raised in incorruption; sown in dishonor, but raised in glory; sown in weakness, but raised in power; sown as a natural body, but raised as a spiritual body (1 Corinthians 15:42-49).
On the day Christ comes again, those who are alive will undergo this change instantly (1 Corinthians 15:50-54). This is because flesh and blood – our physical selves – cannot inherit the kingdom of God in eternal heaven. Thus, a change will take place in one instantaneous moment. In the twinkling of an eye, what is corruptible and mortal will pout on incorruption and immortality! Our bodies will be gloriously transformed and conformed (Philippians 3:20-21), conformed to the same as Jesus’ glorious, resurrected body! This will be possible “according to the working by which He is able even to subdue all things to Himself.” In other words, by the power of God!
This weekend, many remember the resurrection of Christ. His resurrection is what makes our resurrection possible! When we are resurrected on that awesome day, will it be a resurrection of celebration…or a resurrection of condemnation? Our eternal destiny depends on our acceptance of God’s grace through our obedience of Christ’s gospel (2 Thessalonians 1:7-9), the good news of His death, burial, and resurrection to save us from our sins (1 Corinthians 15:1-4). By choosing to believe in Christ and allow that faith to prompt our repentance of sins and immersion in water into Christ and His body which is His church, we accept the grace of God which saves us (Ephesians 2:8-9; Mark 16:15-16; Acts 2:38; 17:30; 1 Corinthians 12:13; Ephesians 1:22-23; 4:4-5; 5:23).
