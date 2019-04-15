Pete Weber, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon, was once again named one of the “60 Rural Hospital and Health System CEOs to Know 2019” by Beckers Hospital Review.
“It is an honor to be mentioned in this group, but the real credit should be given to our team,” said Weber, who has been AdventHealth Gordon’s president and CEO since 2009 after serving as president and CEO of Texas Health Huguley in Burleson. “It is a blessing for me to get to serve side-by-side with such a fine group of individuals and in a community that embraces their hospital wholeheartedly.”
Weber is also the president and CEO of the Southeast Region for AdventHealth, which includes four hospitals in three states.
In order for inclusion on the list, individuals must serve as CEOs of hospitals in “rural” areas, located outside major metropolitan areas. Becker’s Health care accepted nominations for this list and considered leaders making positive impacts on their organizations. The CEOs chosen lead hospitals consistently recognized by organizations such as the National Rural Health Association, American Hospital Association and HIMSS as quality institutions. Others are involved with local chamber of commerce boards and serve state hospital associations.