On Monday members of the military who have fallen in active service are remembered nationwide through events put on by various clubs and organizations, providing a variety of ways to observe Memorial Day.
Shannon
“Everybody should go to a memorial,” Jack Dickey of The Watters District Council said. “It’s what they give us the day off for.”
The Shannon Memorial Day service will take place at noon Monday at the flagpole outside the mill office building off Burlington Drive. The Memorial Day observance in Shannon is one of the oldest continuously held programs in the nation. It was started to commemorate the sacrificial service of 12 employees of the old Brighton Mill who died during World War II.
This year will mark the 73rd anniversary of the placement of a memorial at the flagpole in front of the old mill honoring J.D. Braswell, Daniel Garlin, William Grady Ledford, A.Q. Moss, Charlie R. Neese Jr., Otis Brown Orsbion, Howard A. Phillips, William C. Quarles, Ben Ridley, Jack A. Gunter, Albert W. Goodwin and William H. Sluder.
The program for this year’s service includes the unveiling of a new marker at the memorial site. Descendants of Julian Morrison, the mill’s first president, will also be in attendance, Dickey said. Morrison was the one who erected the WWII monument at the site in 1946.
The speech Morrison gave at the monument’s dedication will be delivered by Lou Byars, Brighton Mill’s last plant manager and current superintendent of Rome City Schools.
“A lot of unique stuff in this celebration,” Dickey said.
Coosa Valley Fairgrounds
Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is set to host a number of events in observance of Memorial Day next week, all sponsored by the Exchange Club of Rome.
Starting on Sunday, there will be a display of military history at the fairgrounds furnished by Richard Riggs and Jack Martischnig.
The centerpiece of the display will be a locally made replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The display will be open from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, and again from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday — Memorial Day.
The exhibit belongs to the Exchange Club of Rome and was constructed entirely in Rome by The Phillip Burkhalter Builders. Local Rome artist Chuck Schmult created the artwork, both the sculpturing and painting, to make it appear as marble.
The replica is 50% the size of the tomb based in Washington D.C., which is a monument dedicated to American service members who have died without their remains being identified.
The tomb bears the inscription “HERE RESTS IN HONORED GLORY AN AMERICAN SOLDIER KNOWN BUT TO GOD.” Congress later directed that an “Unknown American” from subsequent wars — World War II, Korea, and Vietnam — be similarly honored.
Also on Monday, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., the Palladium building at the fairgrounds will host a Memorial Day observance ceremony featuring guest speaker U.S. Army Col. Mark Viney, who is based out of Fort Knox, Kentucky.
The ceremony will include the laying of a wreath, and recognition of fallen service members from Rome and Floyd County.
Grady Mabry
The American Legion Post No. 506 will hold their annual Grady Mabry celebration on Memorial Day, May 27, at 11 a.m. at 21 Peachtree St. William Rome will be speaking. Refreshments will be served. For more information call 706-766-4430.
Rotary
The Rotary Club of Rome will meet at Rotary Plaza behind the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St., at noon on Thursday for a special Memorial Day program. Lunch with guest Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Alonzo J. Smith will follow.