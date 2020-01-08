Today I am announcing my intention to seek a second term as Floyd County Commissioner Post 3.
It has been a high honor to serve the citizens of Floyd County the past three years. Working well together has become a theme for this current Board of Commissioners. We are very fortunate to have a cohesive, hard working, and dedicated team of County Commissioners who truly want the best for Floyd County and its citizens. County Manager Jamie McCord and his team of leaders do an exemplary job of managing county operations and services. And we can all be proud of the fact that Floyd County, Rome, and Cave Spring work well together with over 30 joint services/agreements.
I will continue to support the good work being done to recruit and retain excellent employees so that we can continue to provide excellent service to our citizens, whether it’s in public safety, public works, or all departments in between. I want Floyd County to be the best place to live, visit, work, do business, raise a family, and retire. I am excited about the new model for Economic Development and hope that the recent Ball Manufacturing expansion is one of many positive announcements we will hear in the coming months. Like most parents, my husband, Ed, and I want there to be rewarding jobs here in Floyd County for our daughters when the time comes for them to enter the work force.
The Stepping Up and Litter and Blight Task Forces are two priorities for me this year. Stepping Up is a national initiative to reduce the number of people with mental illnesses in jails. We have a dedicated group of individuals who are focused on adopting best practices so that we can achieve a measurable positive impact in our criminal justice system. The citizen-led Litter and Blight Task Force is moving forward with a plan to provide education, expand enforcement, and create a cultural shift towards keeping Rome and Floyd beautiful.
I appreciate the continued support I have experienced from the citizens of Rome and Floyd County and I hope to have the honor of serving another term on the Floyd County Board of Commissioners.