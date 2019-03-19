Calhoun Police have recently received numerous complaints pertaining to internet and phone scams.
In the latest versions of these scams, con artists are calling and stating the recipient’s Social Security number has been suspended and the caller needs the recipient’s full name, date of birth as well as other personal information to reactivate the number.
“The Social Security Administration will never suspend a Social Security Number or make threatening phone calls demanding personal information. These scams continue to evolve and serve as a reminder that everyone should remain diligent in their efforts to protect their personal and financial information.” said Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle.
Anyone with questions or concerns about online, phone or person to person scams are urged to contact their local jurisdictional law enforcement agency.
The Calhoun Police Department can be reached at 706- 629-1234.
The Gordon County Sheriff's Office can be reached at 706-629-1245.