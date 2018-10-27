The Gordon Central Warriors may get themselves a playoff berth, but it will come down to how they play next week against Coosa, and after tonight, they are a small step closer to that goal of securing a first time playoff berth in six years.
Despite giving Rockmart a solid effort on Friday, however, the Yellow Jacket beat Gordon Central Warriors 62-11, secured the 7-AA region championship for a second year and continued perfect for the season. It’s the first time in more than six decades the team has won a back-to-back region titles.
“I didn’t expect anything from my kids, no disrespect to them at all,” Warriors head coach Cory Nix said after the loss. “I wanted to see my kids fight. I wanted to see them go against the best…. Tonight we showed up for a quarter and a half. We gave them all we got.”
The Warriors didn't give up without a fight, and did what many this season have tried and failed to against the Jackets: score in the double digits.
Gordon Central made their mark in the first quarter, grabbing a 26-yard field goal and Isaac Dye picked up a Zabrion Whatley fumble in Rockmart territory for 32 yard touchdown, with a follow-on 2-point conversion.
It only served to slow down what was otherwise a still-hot Rockmart offense, who scored five times in the first half, two of those off Dylan Bailey passes to Chandler Cooper on a 47-yard in the first quarter, and a 24 yard grab in the second. They also scored off big runs by the trio of Whatley, Ant Lester and Markus Smith throughout the first half, and several more in the second half by Whatley, Smith and even Jai Penson.
Rockmart’s final score on the night came off of a Gordon Central kickoff return fumble lost by Ethan Watson and scooped up for a 23-yard score by Peyton Morris.
Nix said he pulled many of his starters out of the game in the second half to preserve them for the chance to go to the playoffs if they pull off a win over Coosa for a fourth seed in Region 7-AA.
Rockmart ended the night with more than 600 yards of offense, with Bailey going 7 of 10 on passing for 117 yards and 2 touchdown passes on the night.
Gordon Central put up 246 yards on offense with Clayton Hogue and Nelson Gravitt sharing duties under center. Hogue went 1 for 3 on the night for 30 yards, and Gravitt went 0 for 2 and no yards as well.
Gravitt got knocked out in the late first half against Ant Lester, who put up a 21 yard gain and sent Gravitt down on the sidelines complaining of a shoulder injury. In the second half, Brady Lackey came in and put up only a single pass that wasn’t completed, mainly running the ball in the third and fourth quarter for the Warriors.
They face a 3-6 Coosa team, who are 3-3 in the region after a win this past Thursday over Model 30-14. Win that game, and the Warriors snag the fourth seed in the playoffs.