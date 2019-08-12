A Rome woman turned herself in at the jail Monday on a warrant charging her with felony aggravated assault.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Celecia Annanias Chambers, 31, of 1381 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., stabbed her boyfriend on June 1, "causing serious bodily injury."
Chambers' bond is set at $11,200 on the assault charge. She's also being held on a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear in court, with bond set at $3,840.
Rome man released after stalking arrest
A Rome man charged with aggravated stalking was released from jail Monday on bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
John Robert Lee Hulsey, 20, of 17A Stevens St., was arrested late Sunday after he went to the home of a person he was court-ordered to stay away from. The two got into an argument but neither was injured.
Report: Woman had meth at Armuchee Creek
An officer with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources arrested a Rome woman when he reportedly found her with drugs at the Armuchee Creek bridge.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Linda Gail Simmons, 50, of 1202 Turner Chapel Road, admitted she had methamphetamine when question by the DNR officer Sunday afternoon at the bridge.
Simmons was being held on a felony charge of meth possession, with her bond set at $3,500.