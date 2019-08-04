A Polk County man accused of trading a 4-wheeler stolen out of Bartow County to a 15-year-old girl in Kingston was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail and Georgia Department of Corrections records:
Jeramie Lee Baines, 33, of 873 Hutchins Mountain Road in Rockmart, was arrested on a warrant and charged with felony theft by deception in the incident that happened on Dec. 9, 2016.
Baines traded a stolen Bombadier 4-wheeler to a 15-year-old girl in exchange for her Arctic Cat DVX 4-wheeler valued at $2,000.
He was transferred to the Floyd County Jail from Montgomery State Prison where he had been serving a sentence for methamphetamine possession in Polk and a burglary in Paulding County.
Baines also is charged with being a fugitive from justice. He is being held for the sheriff in Cherokee County, Alabama, on unspecified charges.
Rome man accused of throwing gun from car
A Rome man facing felony gun charges was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Devion Tremaine Neal, 25, of 100 Branham Ave. SW, Apt. 13, was pulled over by police early Sunday while driving on East 12th St. at Silver St. Officers saw him throw a firearm from the passenger side window and found a plastic bag of marijuana in the center console.
Neal is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.