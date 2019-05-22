A Rome man accused of influencing a witness in a battery case was in jail without bond Wednesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ervin Watkins, Jr., 36, of 101 Cherokee St., encouraged the victim he is accused of attacking last October to turn in an affidavit to the district attorney's office on May 17 asking that the aggravated battery charges be dropped.
When questioned, the victim admitted that the form had been pre-printed and Watkins told him to sign it, then accompanied the victim to turn it in.
Watkins is charged with felony tampering with a witness.
Rome woman facing multiple felony drug charges
A Rome woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the Riverbend Shopping Center on felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alyssa Paige Etheridge, 20, of 307 Edgewood Ave., was arrested just after 3 p.m. Tuesday after she was found in possession of 2 mg of Alprazolam in pill form. Past the guard line at the jail, an X-ray revealed an amount of suspected methamphetamine.
Etheridge is charged with felonies possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of meth, and possession of a controlled substance past the guard line. She is also charged with misdemeanor pills not in the original container.
Bond was set at $7,900 but Etheridge was being held Wednesday for Fort Payne, Alabama, authorities and the Bartow County Sheriff's Office on unspecified charges.
Report: Cedartown man had synthetic marijuana, ecstasy pills
A Cedartown man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Marcus Dewayne Pace, 42, of 711 Cleo St., was arrested near 1200 Martha Berry Blvd. in Rome after police found synthetic marijuana and ecstasy pills in his possession.
Pace is charged with two felony counts of possession of a Schedule I drug. He remained in jail Wednesday on a $3,500 bond.
Rome woman facing felony marijuana charges
A Rome woman was arrested by the Metro Drug Task Force Tuesday on felony drug charges.
Thomasa Deshanta Coley, 40, of 1105 Martha Berry Blvd. was arrested at her residence, the Cottis Inn, on a felony warrant accusing her of selling marijuana to a cooperating witness on Sept. 6, 2017.
Coley remained in jail Wednesday without bond. She is charged with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and the felonies possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Plainville man
A traffic stop on May 14 on Ga. 140 near Interstate 75 in Adairsville landed a Plainville man in jail on drug charges.
According to the Adairsville Police Department:
Roger Bailey, 31, was stopped after his vehicle plates came back as not matching the truck he was driving. After he was stopped, Bailey couldn't produce proper registration paperwork and it was found his license had been suspended.
A search of the vehicle produced an amount of methamphetamine, a .22 caliber pistol and two smoking devices and some plastic bags.
Bailey is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is also charged with misdemeanor driving on a suspended license, concealing the identity of a vehicle, possession of drug related objects and failure to register a vehicle.
He was being held in the Bartow County Jail without bond Wednesday night.
Blake Silvers, Roman Record editor
Report: Duluth man emailed threat to Floyd County resident
A Duluth man accused of stalking a Garden Lakes resident was in jail Wednesday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Randall Jay Davis, 43, of 3720 Steve Reynolds Blvd., Room 101, in Duluth was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging him with felony terroristic threats, He's also facing misdemeanor charges of stalking and harassing communications.
Davis is accused of emailing a Garden Lakes resident on Dec. 20, 2018, with a threat to take an Uber to Rome and strangle the victim.