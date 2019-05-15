A Floyd County Prison inmate is facing additional charges after police say he had someone leave drugs for him at a work detail location. Another inmate is also accused of attempting to recover the drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/ warrants:
Gerald Kyle Griffin, 35, of 3261 Bobolink Drive in Decatur, placed a phone call to an individual from the prison and instructed the person to leave drugs for him at a specific location.
The individual left the requested drugs at Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, putting 33.6 grams of methamphetamines and 32 grams of marijuana under a garbage can. Griffin had intended to smuggle the drugs into the prison.
Griffin is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamines, conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, and misdemeanor criminal solicitation. He remained in prison Wednesday without bond.
Jerome LaVelle Hodges Jr., 22, of 912 Briar Creek Court in Conyers, is accused of attempting to recover what he believed to be drugs left for Griffin.
Hodges, also a Floyd County Prison inmate, remained in Floyd County Jail on Wednesday on a $5,700 bond and is charged with felony conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act.
Both men also have holds for the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Blake Silvers, Roman Record editor