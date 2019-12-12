A Cartersville man accused of taking money for renovations he never completed was released from jail Thursday on a $3,500 bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jonathan Bernard Kornegay, 57, of 4 Brookside Court in Cartersville, was paid a total of $2,250 in the form of four checks for electrical renovations to a home in April. He never completed the work.
Kornegay is charged with felony conversion of payment for real property improvement.
Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Rome woman
A Rome woman arrested after a traffic stop led to drug charges was released from jail Thursday on a $5,700 bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Marsha Danielle Seal, 42, of 15 Lyons Drive, was stopped on Ga. Loop 1 just before midnight Wednesday and was found in possession of a clear crystal-like substance though to be methamphetamine. She also had a green substance thought to be marijuana.
Seal is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
Blake Silvers, Roman Record editor
Police raid nets 5 on charges of intent to distribute drugs
Three men and two women are charged with felony intent to distribute drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
After Floyd County police executed a search warrant, the occupants of 18 Clervue Circle were found with a large amount of methamphetamine packaged for resale. Police noted that the amount was more than someone would have for personal use.
Robert Michael Byers, 31, of 18 Clervue Circle, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and intent to distribute. He is also charged with probation violation.
Other people in the residence were charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and intention to distribute:
Patricia Carolina Nixon, 27, of 13 Melton Ave.
Channing Kaytes Wallace, 22, of 2 Marlynn Drive.
Antavious Taemon Gibson, 28, of 4 Chester Ave.
Jonathan Mark Stephens, 26, of 3535 Old Rockmart Road.
All five remain in jail Thursday night with no bond.