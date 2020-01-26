Warrant: Braselton man broke man's legs with car
A 31-year-old Braselton man is charged with aggravated battery after he allegedly ran over a person's legs with a car.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
James Walter Mulkey, of 92 Ednaville Circle in Braselton also is charged with a probation violation.
Mulkey "maliciously and without justification" ran over a victim's legs with a car on June 30, 2018, according to the warrant issued Jan. 6, 2020. The victim was pinned between two vehicles, "rendering his body useless." The victim had multiple broken bones in his legs.
Mulkey was arrested Saturday and was in jail Sunday night without bond.