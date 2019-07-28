An Alabama man arrested on a felony theft warrant was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Joshua Steven Clifton, 38, of 330 County Road 475 in Centre, Alabama, was arrested on a warrant Sunday and charged with felony theft by taking.
Clifton is accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of items from a Rome property on March 4, including brass fittings, radiators, electric motors, transmissions, scaffolding and other building materials.
2 women facing cocaine charges following fight
Two women arrested on felony drug charges were in jail Sunday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Kristin Breez Knowlton, 25, of 119 Reynolds St., and Miranda Agnes Earwood, 39, of 41 Craig Road in Kingston, were arrested just after 10 p.m. Saturday after police responded to a call about a fight at a South Broad Street residence.
Earwood and Knowlton had a bag containing suspected marijuana, suspected cocaine, a smoking device and a grinder. They were each charged with felony cocaine possession and the misdemeanors possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
Knowlton also was charged with misdemeanor giving a false name and date of birth to a law enforcement officer. She’s also being held on a felony probation violation.
Diane Wagner, staff writer