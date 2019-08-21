Rob Ware was the sole qualifier for the Cave Spring mayoral post.
Cave Spring is like all municipalities in that it faces challenges and opportunities both large and small. The role of elected officials is to deal with both in a responsible and systematic ways in the best interests of the community.
The political process utilizing professional and technical expertise in the allocation of scarce resources is the means by which challenges and opportunities are met, both short and long term. As a past professional in local government, as well as having served 20 years in elected capacities in Cave Spring, I feel I can play a meaningful leadership role in its future.
Cave Spring has been my residence most recently for the last 25 years, but I have always considered it “home” wherever I lived. It is a special place and I hope to make it even more so by serving as its next mayor.