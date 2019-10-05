A wanted Tunnel Hill man has been arrested after garnering new charges during a recent trespassing incident, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Anthony Ray Jackson, 45, of 19 Ashley Lane in Tunnel Hill was arrested Sept. 30 on charges of public drunkenness, criminal trespass, second-degree criminal damage to property, and probation violation.
Jackson remains in Catoosa County jail with bond set at $4,500.
Jackson’s most recent arrest occurred after deputies were dispatched to another Tunnel Hill residence on Cottonwood Mill Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 regarding a civil dispute over trespassing.
Police arrived to find several broken items strewn around the entrance to the home and loud voices coming from within.
Shortly after making contact with Jackson and the female complainant, the deputy said she realized Jackson might be under the influence.
“I did observe the offender stumble repeatedly and could see the offender’s eyes were very red and bloodshot,” Deputy Meghan Jackson said. “He stated he did not live there, handed me his Georgia driver’s license, and then stated, ‘I’m going to jail; I’m a wanted fugitive’.”
Jackson was also described as not being able to stand up straight on his own without wobbling to one side or the other, reports show.
After dispatch confirmed that Jackson had an active warrant out for his arrest, he was taken into custody where he allegedly admitted to drug and alcohol use.
“The offender did state to me that he was drunk and had recently used drugs,” Deputy Jackson said.
Jackson was transported to Catoosa County jail without incident.