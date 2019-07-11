Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson he is continuing to push forward in his death investigation into the unexplained passing of Britney Parker Cole.
The sheriff has requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation expedite the toxicology lab tests previously requested after Cole’s death.
Cole’s body was found on June 18 approximately 115-feet off a rural road in the 2900 block of Old Mineral Springs Road, which is two miles southeast of the local Super Walmart on U.S. 27 just outside LaFayette city limits.
The woman’s husband, Bobby J. “B.J.” Cole, was arrested on a parole violation following her death and subsequent death investigation, but he has not been officially named a suspect in the case at this time, according to Sheriff Wilson.
He was taken back into custody by Walker County Sheriff’s Office after fleeing his residence and the county, where he was re-housed and awaiting transport back to the Georgia Department of Corrections after signing a waiver of rights and further hearing on the matter of parole revocation.