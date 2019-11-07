Walker County's tourist effort, Walker Rocks, has opened a pop-up shop for a limited time.
The Walker Rocks Pop-up Shop features short and long sleeve tees, dry fit shirts, a baseball raglan, sweatshirts, hoodies, hats, a blanket and cinch pack. All items are available in multiple colors including pink, blue, green and yellow in some cases. Youth and adult size options are also available. To order, visit sportsspectrum.itemorder.com and enter the sale code WROCKS19 to enter the store.
There is a flat $9.99 shipping fee charged per order, or you can avoid the shipping charge by choosing to pick up your gear at the Walker County Chamber of Commerce office in Rock Spring in mid-December.
This is notable, considering that, since launching in June 2018, the amount of clothing that featured the Walker Rocks logo has been extremely limited.
The Walker Rock Pop-up Shop closes on Friday, November 22nd.
Walker Rocks is a partnership between the Walker County Chamber of Commerce and Walker County Government, along with our city partners, to promote tourism & grow business in Walker County, Georgia.