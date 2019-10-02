A project to promote peace, reconciliation and justice will place a marker in Walker County and offer scholarship opportunities for high school students.
The Walker County, Georgia, Remembrance Project will focus on remembrance and healing related to unlawful lynchings in Walker County from 1877-1950, known as the Jim Crow era, and the impact that the era had on the local African-American and European-American communities, Georgia and the nation.
The project will promote the perspective that all citizens are entitled to due process of law through the courts and legal representation, based on state law and the U. S. Constitution.
The Equal Justice Initiative, or EJI, has agreed to provide $3,000 for a historical marker, assistance with research and educational materials, five or six $1,000 scholarships for students, grades 9-12, in Walker County public schools. Students from LaFayette, Gordon Lee, and Ridgeland High Schools may apply.
An essay related to African-American history will be required with the scholarship application. Additional details will follow later in the school year.
Background
In August the Northwest Georgia Task Force for Remembrance and Reconciliation submitted a proposal to the EJI in Montgomery, Ala., for a year-long educational project to culminate in a remembrance ceremony and the placing of a historical marker.
The proposal for Dade, Walker, Chattooga and Catoosa counties was not accepted by the EJI as written. This proposal, with the support of each county’s historical society, would have placed one marker in LaFayette covering history in all four counties; however, the proposal was revised, resubmitted, and accepted as the Walker County, Georgia, Remembrance Project.
EJI has a “commitment to pursue restorative truth-telling,” and their policy is to work with counties separately. Hence, the EJI prefers to “focus on Walker County and will welcome the other counties to consider pursuing their opportunities, as well.”
The group working with the EJI will be called the Walker County Remembrance Coalition. The Coalition will establish additional partnerships with church and community organizations and carry out community education.
Sites in LaFayette for placement of the memorial marker are being reviewed.
Through outreach and education, the task force will continue the close relationships with neighboring counties’ historical societies so that they may be informed about pursuing peace and reconciliation projects in their counties.
Partner organizations include several churches and county historical societies, such as the Walker County Historical Society and Walker County African-American Historical & Alumni Association Inc.
Additional partners, individuals or organizations are welcome.
Some members of the Remembrance Coalition are Caleb, Chris and Chauncey Figgures, William Nelson, Donna Walker, Stanley Porter, Emma Jones, Vince Stalling and Beverly Foster, as well as David Boyle, Ph.D., who represent diverse organizations and sections of the county.