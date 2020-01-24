- Wimpy, Elysia LaShay, 21, 3001 East 45th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Smith, Becky Leona, 37, 218 Dietz Road, Ringgold, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers, violation probation (felony)
- Baggett, Angeline Allanna, 39, 218 Rogers Road, Rossville, possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of meth
- Moss, Joseph Earl, 41, Rossville, hold for other agency, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers
- Diamond, Brian James, 35, 2990 South Highway 341, Chickamauga, theft by taking (misdemeanor), simple battery
- Myer, Christopher Alan, 37, 3517 Old Ringgold Road, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Fisher, Phillip Randall, 57, 2803 Faxon St., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
- Watson, Joshua Matthew, 36, 215 Catoosa St., Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Beard, Angela Renee, 47, 300 Keith St., Chattanooga, violation of parole
- Harmon, Aubey Brent, 53, 303 Clara St., Rossville, bond surrender
- Elston, Britney Michelle, 28, 911 South Highway 341, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Tipton, Brittany Ann, 22, 730 Berry St., Northeast, Cleveland, violation probation (felony)
- Roach, Jennifer Lynn, 33, 220 Jenkins Road, Rossville, hold for court only
- Stanton, Calvin Russel, 48, 115 Williams Avenue, Flintstone, public drunk
- Morris, Edward Eugene, Jr., 36, 26 Lillian Lane, Chickamauga, contempt of superior court
- Kent, Angela Christine, 41, 368 Highway 151, LaFayette, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Ervin, Lewis Mitchell, 49, 368 Highway 151 LaFayette, aggravated assault (family violence)
- Campbell, Michael Anthony, 42, 505 West 13th St., Chickamauga, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), DUI alcohol, open container violation
- Jackson, Zakeya LaToya, 36, 208 Naomi Cemetery Road, LaFayette, no insurance, obscured or missing license plates
- Cravey, Rebecca Lynn, 37, 902 Oak Village Court, Dandridge, Tenn., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Snider, Dakota Allen, 26, 22 Napier Chapel Road, LaFayette, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, DUI drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to exercise due care when operating a cell phone or radio, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane
- Cox, Robert Lee, 19, 365 Nawaka Avenue, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Fisher, Sherri Lynn, 57, 2665 Grand Center Road, Chickamauga, possession of meth, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Cox, Timothy Charles, 18, 365 Nawaka Avenue, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Linebarger, Robert Michael, 39, 63 Dunn Drive, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Broome, Dacoda Lee, 27, 3836 Highway 337, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Sheets, Joseph James, 50, 357 Orchard Avenue, Rossville, fail to yield while turning left, homicide by vehicle (second degree) (misdemeanor)
- Tate, Christopher Aaron, 31, 170 Woodline Circle, Flintstone, theft by shoplifting (felony)
- Stanley, Miranda Nichole, 32, 12036 Highway 151, Trion, violation probation (felony)
- Tate, Rhonda Dale, 53, 18 North Avenue, Flintstone, false statements and writings (containment of facts), theft by shoplifting (felony)
- Shropshire, Jacob Antonio, 32, 108 Cavendar St., LaFayette, striking a fixed object, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500) (x2), battery
- Martin, Isaiah Tyler, 20, 802 Hogan Road, Rossville, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
- Blair, Mary Jean, 46, 1700 Strawberry Lane, Hixson, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation of probation (misdemeanor)
- DiPrimo, Ryan Joseph, 23, 1005 Logan Avenue, Rossville, battery, aggravated assault (family violence)
- Carnes, Bobby Ray, 42, 198 Simmons Flat Road, Trion, criminal trespass (trespassing on property), theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Crowder, Justin Heath, 38, 1208 Foster St., Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Mozingo, Marty Lyn, 42, 186 Rodeo Drive, Rock Spring, open container violation, DUI alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Cole, Gordon Scott, 48, 177 East Reed Road, LaFayette, simple battery (family violence), terroristic threats (misdemeanor)
- Fielding, Jerry Brian, 4519 Woodland Drive, Ooltewah, violation probation (felony)
- Cox, Cody Michael, 28, 1079 Double S Road, Dayton, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
- Coggins, Johnny Andrew, 42, 2818 Foster Mill Drive, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Vaughn, Kimberly Ann Vaughn, 40, 103 Chastain Drive, LaFayette, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (3rd Offense)
- Kitchen, Brian Matthew, 29, 2818 Eblen Drive, theft by taking (felony)
- Garner, James Maverick, 51, 236 Madgabend Road, Rossville, tag light required, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Thomas, Erika Ashley, 28, 122 James St., Rossville, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense
- Seagroves, Rebecca Gail, 38, 335 White City Circle, Tracy City, Tenn., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), obstruction or interference with driver's view or control, seat belts violation (adults)
- Payne, Joshua Alexander, 24, 104 Christopher Drive, Chickamauga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), aggravated assault (family violence)
- McClain, Kandice Nicole, 26, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), simple battery (family violence)
- Stapleton, Cooper Alan, 37, 1345 Valley View Road, Cleveland, violation probation (felony), fugitive from justice (x2), improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense), theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony), theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
- Griggs, Pamela Kay, 42, 2077 Old Summerville Road, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), improper use of turn signals, DUI alcohol
- LeCroy, Randy Joe, Rossville, failure to appear (non-fingerprintable), criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
- Roberts, Cheyenne LaJade, 21, 1 Round Pond Road, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Carter, Michelle Darlene, 54, 4314 DuVal St., Chattanooga, Tenn., broken tail light lenses, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Lanticum, Shelly Danielle, 40, 703 Flegal Avenue, Rossville, hold for court only
- Barfield, Timothy James Drew, 40, 194 Shedds Lake Drive, failure to appear (felony)
- McWhorter, Austin Tyler, 26, 37 Thompson Circle, LaFayette, burglary (building, structure, vehicle)
- Williams, Elysa McEwen, 37, 1316 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- Owens, Robert Daniel, 51, 1020 McBrien Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, littering highway, fugitive from justice
- Parker, Johnny Ray, 37, 116 Twin Lakes Road, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Harris, Christopher Justin, 30, 709 Patterson St., LaFayette, simple battery (family violence)
- Hornbuckle, Jeffery Leon, 32, 44 Betsey Lane, Rossville, hold for other agency
- Smith, Oran Demetrius, 18, 373 Old Teloga Crossroads Road, Summerville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Nichols, Travis William, 28, 20 Nave Drive, Chickamauga, simple assault (x2), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), public drunk, disorderly conduct
- DeLuca, Teddy Joseph Jr., 25, 1451 Stanfield Drive, LaFayette, hold for other agency
- Skiles, Mickey Lewis, 56, 1414 Happy Valley Road, Rossville, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (felony - 4th or subsequent offense), DUI, habitual violator
- Bradley, Cody Wayne, 23, 4056 North Highway 341, Flintstone, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Porter, Savannah Noelle, 22, 17 Walters Lane, Rossville, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), possession of meth
- Upshaw, Mia Shaquitamete, 28, 4919 Jeffery Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., seat belts violation (adults), expired license plate, no insurance, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Jackson, Scarlet Lace, 29, 912 South Seminole Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Goldsmith, Joseph Frank, 55, 1219 Greens Lake Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Stewart, Wilburn Higgins, Jr., 64, 6757 Levi Road, Hixson, violation probation (felony)
- Holland, William Kyle, 34, 759 Simmons Tawzer Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Vaughn, Micah Isaiah, 17, 452 Allgood Road, Flintstone, battery
- Gaspar, Lupe Martin, 24, 1609 East 47th St., Chattanooga, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Harden, Austin Wiliam, 22, 508 Notre Dame Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony), violation probation (felony)
- Burnham, Kenneth Wesley, 46, 1600 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, aggravated assault
- Ruehl, Kaiser Allen, 26, 121 Lori Lane, Ringgold, speeding (no insurance), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- DeGrasse, Angela Marie, 28, 1906 Sharpe St., Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), DUI drugs
- Harris, Brandy Fay, 27, 51 Lowery Lane, Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Steele, Calvin Coolidge Jr., 50, 727 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, fugitive from justice
- Herrera, Meagan Alana, 24, 3648 Woodmont Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Sherlin, Betty Michelle, 64, 68 Laminack Circle, LaFayette, use of multi-beam lighting equipment or failure to dim headlights when approaching head-on, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale marijuana
- Bridges, Erika Juan, 47, 1215 Shalor Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to exercise due care when using cell phone or radio, seat belts violation (children 5 years of age or less), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Thomison, Michael Christopher, 43, 1410 Woody Lane, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct
- White, Bryson, Wydell, 21, 161 North Sunnyside Drive, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor), hold for other agency, open container violation
- Foskey, Jonathon Robert, 27, 242 Chloe Drive, LaFayette, hold for other agency, permitting unlawful operation of vehicle
- Steele, Devin Jay, 22, 238 Hudson St., Rossville, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- Bolyard, Daniel Edward, 56, 4625 Beagle, Memphis, Tenn., failure to yield to emergency vehicle, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, DUI alcohol
- Gassaway, Ashley Christyn, 28, 137 East Lakeview Drive, Rossville, driving without license on person, failure to obey traffic control device, DUI alcohol
- Albertson, Matthew Lee, 36, 191 Lawman Lane, Tunnel Hill, color of lighting equipment violation, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Young, Carleigh, 39, 35 Bankston Avenue, Flintstone, aggravated assault (family violence)
- Bruce, Brittany Nasha, 32, 911 Carline Road, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Mitchell, Shirley Lee, 29, 460 Bowen Lane, Chickamauga, criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
- Hall, Sean Michael, 28, 156 Springvale Lane, Rock Spring, DUI alcohol, window tint violation, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, speeding
- Wood, Justin Allen, 32, 1378 Monroe Green Road, Trion, failure to appear (felony) (x2), violation probation (felony), no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Walxer, Angelique Danell, 20, 10 Fortune St., LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), seat belts violation (adults)
- Sharp, Clara Renea, 41, 4 Carroll Lane, Rossville, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Careathers, Shelia, 59, 537 Southern Road, Chickamauga, disorderly conduct
- Nestor, Ashton Aleesha, 28, 1620 East Broomtown Road, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Cross, Jamie Lynn, 34, 213 Rainbow Drive, Rossville, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Basham, Dakota Lee, 26, 72 Liberty Drive, Chickamauga, criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
- Skinner, Justin Lee, 30, 72 Liberty Drive, Chickamauga, criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
- Haven, Robin Kimberly, 57, 8 Battery Drive, Rossville, simple assault (family violence)
- Wallin, Jason Eric, 37, 60 Dunn Drive, LaFayette, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance
- Hughes, Jeremy Bryant, 19, 566 Yates Springs Road, Ringgold, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Coffman, Toby Tyler, 29, 1399 Ramey Road, Trion, abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons, or controlled substances, tampering with evidence (felony), possession of drug related objects, possession of meth
- Wheeler, Malachai Angleo, 19, 105 Warrenfells St., LaFayette, failure to appear (felony)
- Cross, Aaron Dewayne, 51, 214 Music Drive, Flintstone, tail lights or lenses required, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Hawkins, Ronnie Len, 24, 26 County 89 Road, Bryant, Ala., burglary (no forced entry) (residence)
- Anthony, James Lee, 42, 1135 Vittetoe Road, Chickamauga, possession of meth
- Sipsy, Stephanie Denise, 36, 2 Enloe St., LaFayette, violation of probation (misdemeanor)
- Garrett, Courtney Teresa, 24, violation probation (felony)
- Holley, Bethany Joanna, 37, 2501 Cummings Highway 37, Chattanooga, possession and use of drug-related objects, tag lights required, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI drugs
- Smith, Christopher Shaun, 1422 Happy Valley Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Crowder, Kelly Brook, 26, 507 Mohawk St., Rossville, hold for court only
- Edwards, Sharon Elaine, 42, 21 Shady Oak Circle, Rossville, hold for court only
- Dutton, Marty Scott, 46, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Deyhle, Jeffery Kevin, 49, 4011 13th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), public indecency (misdemeanor)
- Wiley, John Hal, 22, 8 Fortune St., LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Parden, Janon Angelique, 37, 4931 Woodland View Circle, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (nonfingerprintable) (x2)
- Thomison, Michael Christopher, 43, 1410 Woody Lane, Rossville, possession of meth
- Gordy, Royce Jean, 60, 401 Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga, possession of meth
- Morse, Kyndal Erinne, 17, 881 Bowen Lane, Chickamauga, disorderly conduct, simple battery (family violence)
- Nave, James Daniel, 47, 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, no license plate, tail lights or lenses requirement, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Whitt, Makayla Ann Nicole, 22, 368 Whasha Lane, Chattanooga, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
- Kerin, Christian Andrew, 25, 925 Burnt Mill Road, Flintstone, tag light required, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Dyer, Austin Shannon, 20, 404 Fort Oglethorpe Ridge Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, furnishing to, purchasing of, or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under the age of 21
- Young, Daniel Lee, 42, pedestrian under the influence
- Bolen, Steve Allen, 54, 5313 DuPont St., East Ridge, Tenn., knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Baker, Madison Jean, 18, 121 Kelsey Drive, Rossville, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Agre, Eric John, 44, 2859 North 50th Henry Lane, Apartment B., Greenback, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Roden, Daniel Charles, 34, 465 Old Ascalon Road, Rising Fawn, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Brown, Donovan Ray, 4516 Old Mineral Springs Road, LaFayette, simple assault (family violence)
- Posey, Heather Lynn, 32, 68 Sparrow Lane, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Ellison, Joseph Alexander, 23, 58 North Steele St., LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Mitchell, Shirley Lee, 29, 460 Bowen Lane, Chickamauga, hold for other agency, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), public drunk
- Brock, Randall Joe, 56, 77 Gray Road, LaFayette, affray (fighting)
- Robinson, Kansas LaShae, 36, 9630 County Road 44, Cedar Bluff, Ala., hold for court only
- Williams, Dillon tone, 25, 214 Starlight Drive, Rock Spring, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
- Moore, Marvelene Hamler, 58, 601 Washington St., Rossville, headlight requirements, no license plate, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Sharp, James William, II, 47, 1113 South Chattanooga St., LaFayette, possession of hydrocodone, seat belts violation, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of amphetamine
- Tussey, Paris M., 27, 106 Champion Road, Rossville, striking fixed object, window tint violation, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, hit and run, duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Bryson, Luke Vandamine, 1401 Suggs Road, Rossville, loitering and prowling, pedestrian under the influence
- Partin, Jeremy Scott, 39, 103 8th Avenue, Dehard Tenn., 37324, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Porter, Grady Venson, 24, 17 Walters Lane, Rossville, simple assault (family violence)
- Lemons, Christian Lee, 25, 325 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, simple assault (family violence)
- Roach, James Timothy, 56, 187 North Victor Drive, Flintstone, crossing the guard line with drugs, weapons, or intoxicants, drugs to be kept in original container, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane DUI alcohol or controlled substance in blood or urine
- Abrell, Mark Anthony, 62, 318 Catoosa St., Rossville, concealing identity of vehicle, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Cruise, Amber Kate, 35, 284 Worthington Gap Road, Rock Spring, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents
- Richardson, Carrie Elizabeth, 29, 207 Ivy St., Rossville, cruelty to children (first degree), purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana, sale of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
- Vanzanot, Kayla Elyse, 33, 501 7th St., Chickamauga, starburst windshield, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Wallin, Justin Alex, 25, 1587 Old LaFayette Road, Chickamauga, battery, criminal trespass
- Richardson, Thomas Weldon, 32, 207 Ivy St., Rossville, cruelty to children (first degree), manufacture, deliver, distribute, or possess Schedule I Controlled Substance with intent to distribute, sale of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
- Irvin, Michael Allen Sr., 54, 102 Perrin Avenue, Rossville, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents
- Tucker, Anthony Duane, 42, 180 Krupski Loop, Lookout Mountain, hold for court only
- Hillburn, Jamie Elaine, 38, 303 Magnolia Street, LaFayette, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Bell, Christopher Paul, 31, theft by receiving stolen property (felony), possession of meth with intent to distribute
- Greg, Larry Marshall, 65, 109 Gray Drive, LaFayette, affray (fighting)
- Liles, Whitney Gail, 23, 583 Lakeshore CV, Fort Oglethorpe, theft by receiving stolen property (felony), possession of meth with intent to distribute
- Skinner, Lindsay Kaye, 31, 365 Nawaka Avenue, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Brundage, Michael LeBron, 29, 3911 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, violation probation (felony)
- Coates, Daniel Rayburn, 40, violation probation 9felony)
- Owen, Karrie Elizabeth, 43, 4904 East 13th Avenue, obscured or missing license plates, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Mabala, Michael Kuupio, 35, 106 Pinto Lane, Ringgold, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Collins, Dallas Ronnie Jr., 48, 5807 Clover St., East Ridge, failure to appear (felony)
- Colby, Stephen Carlton, 43, 142 Rainbow Drive, Ringgold, theft by taking (motor vehicle)
- Adams, Christopher Allen, 47, 288 County Road, Pisgah, Ala., concealing identity of vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Ware, Brian Chuck, 32, 9 Woods Taylor Drive, Chickamauga, theft by conversion (misdemeanor)
- Monte, Randy Allen Jr., 31, 267 Rock Creek Road, Trenton, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Walters, Kimberly Denise, 40, 161 Martin St., Summerville, hold for other agency
- Perkins, DeWayne Howard, 54, 910 Moore Avenue, LaFayette, weekender only
- Vargas, Remujio, 20, 2711 East Main St., Chattanooga, Tenn., obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Miranda, Amber Marie, 28, 47 West Park Drive, Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Blevins, Valerie Jo, 27, 3505 Chattanooga Valley Road, unlawful conduct during 911 call
- Morton, Brandon Demarest, 39, 35 Lee St., Summerville, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Scott, Walter Ray, 49, 1301 Riverside Drive, Gainsville, weekender
- Hill, Donna Lynn, 33, 190 Northern Heights Circle, Summerville, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, 34, 190 Northern Heights, Summerville, drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 6-19
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney