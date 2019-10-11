According to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson, Deputy Corey Griffin has resigned after being arrested for criminal trespass.
The former deputy had reportedly shot his K-9 partner “Rocky” in July claiming the dog had attacked him.
“This incident had nothing to do with what occurred in July concerning the dog,” said Wilson.
The criminal trespass occurred on the evening of August 17 at the residence of Griffin's girlfriend where she was at home with another guest.
Griffin was off duty at the time the incident took place, Wilson said.
Griffin and his girlfriend recently separated and she moved to a different location, Wilson said.
Griffin reportedly forced his way through the home and entered uninvited.
Griffin then proceeded to incite a verbal altercation. No physical contact was reported, Wilson said.
Though the former deputy was not arrested that night, the Sheriff's office of Internal Affairs investigated the incident further in mid September finding enough evidence to charge him with criminal trespass and issued a warrant for Griffin's arrest.
Griffin resigned from duty on September 20 and turned himself in on September 24.